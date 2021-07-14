Rep. McEachin congratulates Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams for Pulitzer on House floor

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., congratulated Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams on Tuesday for his Pulitzer Prize for commentary on race and racial inequities in Richmond.

McEachin delivered his remarks on the House floor and presented Williams with an official congressional record to celebrate his accomplishment.

“Mr. Williams has been a trailblazer and barrier breaker here in Richmond. He has an impressive, nearly 40-year career and has used his talents to shine a light on Virginia’s sordid history with racism and the inequalities that still exist today,” McEachin said. “His commentary has helped shape narratives and understanding of racial disparities and compelled readers to more fully consider their impacts in the Commonwealth. I congratulate Michael for his incredible achievement and look forward to his continued work."

Williams said it was "mind-blowing" that he is now apart of the Congressional record, and the recognition was an honor.

"It's an honor I didn't expect. It's extremely gratifying," Williams said. "I'd like to express my appreciation to Congressman McEachin."