Rep. McEachin hands $1 million check for Chesterfield County to improve Ettrick Train Station

Lucius Edwards Jr. remembers when Ettrick Train Station was built in 1955. He saw the 7,000-person community in southern Chesterfield County fight against it being torn down and moved to another location. He watched as Virginia State University, a historically Black university down the road from the Amtrak stop, grew while the railroad his father worked on remained mostly unchanged.

But on Tuesday, the 78-year-old sat in front of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, as the congressman gave county leaders a $1 million check to revitalize the station and invest in the neighborhoods surrounding it.

“It’s been here all these years and it’s going to stay here,” Edwards Jr. said excitedly. “It’s going to be a booming place.”

The funding will go toward improving ongoing work on Bessie Lane, which feeds into the train station, and focuses on pedestrian walkways, complying with the American with Disabilities Act and creating more accessibility for VSU students.

Chesterfield expects to start construction in spring of 2024 that will be completed by fall of that year, said Natalie Spillman, the county’s administrator for intergovernmental relations.

It’s also expected that federal interest in high speed rails could later result in more money headed toward the county that would help increase ridership and availability.

Norman D. Cooley Sr., an 81-year-old who has lived in Ettrick his entire life, said the influx of money will bring desperately needed economic justice to the community commonly called a village — one that Cooley Sr. said “has kind of been forgotten.”

County officials noted the Ettrick Train Station is among the busiest stops in Central Virginia with 30,000 to 40,000 passengers annually. A significant percentage of that ridership comes from students and soldiers heading to and from Fort Lee.

Tuesday’s check is the latest in a decades-long push to repair the Amtrak stop. In a 2019 Station Needs Assessment from the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, Ettrick was identified as having the “greatest need for state of good repair improvements.”

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority recommended allocating $4.6 million in the 2022 budget toward addressing lighting and water drainage issues in the parking lot. Amtrak funding has focused on rehabilitating the train platform.

In 2017 and 2018, McEachin sent letters to the Federal Railway Association urging them to support financing repairs in the station’s current location. On Tuesday, McEachin said the county’s help was critical in convincing Congress that “this was a worthwhile project.”

“These folks here are going to do great things with this money and we’re really going to some real infrastructure investments here,” McEachin said. “I have every confidence that y’all are going to make this happen. God bless you.”