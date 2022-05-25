Repeat gun offender gets 5-plus years for possessing pistol within months of being released from prison for same offense

A Richmond felon who was arrested for having a stolen gun in his pocket less than six months after being released from federal prison for a nearly identical offense was sentenced Wednesday to spend 57 months behind bars. Prosecutors called him a "textbook recidivist."

The .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol that Richmond police found in Ru'Quan V. Doctor's possession on July 30, 2021, was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. When officers attempted to retrieve the gun, Doctor reached for the weapon and fought with them, "putting the officers' lives in jeopardy," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Wright said in the government's position on sentencing.

Following a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Doctor, 25, to 57 months in prison for his earlier guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. The judge denied a defense motion for a downward variance in punishment of 38 months, but sentenced Doctor at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a term of between 57 and 71 months.

Gibney then sentenced Doctor to eight additional months of prison time for violating the conditions of his supervised release for his earlier federal gun sentence in 2020. He'll serve that time concurrently with the 57 months.

The case is the latest effort by the U.S. Attorney's Office to assist Richmond authorities in removing repeat gun offenders, particularly felons, from the streets.

In comments from the bench, Gibney said on one hand Doctor is a "victim of the gun violence that permeates Richmond" and the fear and insecurity it breeds, noting the defendant's background of being raised in a dangerous environment with a mother who was fatally shot when he was young.

"It's horrible what happened," Gibney said.

But on the other hand, Doctor repeatedly was caught with a gun that is a symptom of the city's violence, the judge said.

Doctor was on supervised release from federal prison when Richmond police encountered him in July 2021 in the driver's seat of a truck, slurring his words and under the apparent influence of drugs. Paramedics initially responded after receiving calls of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

As officers approached Doctor and asked him to step out of the truck, he attempted to start his vehicle. Officers then removed him from the truck to determine his condition to drive, prosecutors said in their statement of facts.

Doctor had trouble standing upright and an officer noticed what appeared to be a gun in his right pants pocket, prosecutors said.

When the officer questioned Doctor about the firearm, Doctor reached for it with his right hand. Officers instructed him not to move, but he resisted and fought. Three officers were required to restrain him, according to prosecutors.

The officers ultimately were able to subdue Doctor and secure the gun, which was loaded with 13 cartridges.

After a subsequent search of the vehicle, police found a digital scale, folded lottery tickets, a baggie of marijuana and a methadone pill. He was initially charged in Richmond, but his case was elevated to federal court due to the nature of the offenses.

Doctor has three prior felony convictions.

"The facts underlying his prior felony convictions and the present case are remarkably similar," Wright wrote in the government's sentencing memorandum.

In 2016, officers stopped a car Doctor, then age 19, was driving and found three firearms and a digital scale, along with baggies of heroin and crack cocaine on his person. He pleaded guilty in Richmond Circuit Court the following year to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with 18 years and four months suspended.

In November 2019, at age 22, Doctor pleaded guilty in federal court in Richmond to possession of a firearm by a felon. The crime arose out of a traffic stop in which officers observed a gun in his right front pocket. He received a punishment below recommended federal sentencing guidelines of 15 months in prison with three years of supervised release.

He was discharged from federal prison on Feb. 10, 2021, less than six months before he was arrested again on the gun charge for which he was sentenced Wednesday.

Given the chance to address the court, Doctor apologized, noting that he had to learn to protect himself at a young age because he was raised in a dangerous environment.

"I watched people around me get gunned down," he said.

"In my life right now, I'm drowning," he declared, but said he believes he can turn things around with some help. The judge ordered that Doctor participate in a 500-hour intensive drug treatment program provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons if he qualifies.