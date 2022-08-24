Report: A regal beagle, Meghan & Prince Harry adopt beagle from Virginia breeding facility

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have adopted an Envigo beagle from Virginia.

Her name is Mia and she’s a 7-year-old beagle rescued from the Envigo breeding and research plant in Cumberland County, according to the story.

In a “rags to royalty” story, Mia’s new home can be found at Prince Harry and Meghan’s sprawling Monecito estate in California.

Mia is one of 4,000 beagles rescued in July from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. The Humane Society of the United States has been working with shelters and organizations across the nation to place dogs and puppies for adoption.

Interest in adopting the Envigo beagles is high.

In Virginia, beagles rescued from Envigo have gone to animal rescues in Arlington, Lynchburg, Charlottesville, and in western parts of the state. The Richmond SPCA received 10 Envigo beagles in early August and served as a hub for the animals before they were adopted or fostered. Richmond Animal Care and Control received 84 beagles and PETA also received 25 beagles, which were quickly adopted.

“It’s such a compelling story. They are part of a historic case. This is the largest removal of dogs from a single company in American history,” Dan Paden, vice president for PETA, said.

“The 25 dogs we took in were spoken for before they even arrived,” Paden said. “Shelters have quickly found homes for these beagles in a matter of days. The waiting list is longer than the animals available.”

Richmond Animal Care and Control said that they have 41 Envigo beagles left, including a mom and puppies that are in foster waiting to be old enough to adopt. RACC said the shelter will post the dogs on social media when they are available for adoption with directions on how to apply.

Paden met and helped care for several of the Envigo beagles at PETA. As for their temperament, he said, “They are initially a bit shy and cautious at first, which is understandable given that their prior contact with humans has been minimal and quite stressful. But they’ve been very fast to adjust and to realize that they can finally be dogs and go for walks, be on grass and sleep in beds rather than a wire cage.”

As for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new dog, Mia, she was transported with eight of her newborn puppies from Maryland and adopted from the Beagle Freedom Project, a California beagle rescue group.

According to the LA Times article, the famous couple intentionally picked Mia because she was older.

“It’s wonderful, saw that they adopted a senior dog because they know that puppies are very easy to place,” Paden said “I think that sets a great example for Americans who are opening up their hearts and homes to the other 3,900 beagles.”

According to the Daily Mirror, Meghan and Harry already have another rescue beagle named Guy.

The Richmond SPCA said that it is working with HSUS to make additional space to bring more Envigo beagles, if they become available, into the Richmond shelter.

"Beagles and hounds are very common in shelters across Virginia," Tabitha Frizzell Treloar, a spokesperson for the Richmond SPCA, said. "There are so many in need of homes at the Richmond SPCA."

“It’s a wonderful example that the Duke and Duchess have set," Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of the Richmond SPCA, said via email. "Many thousands more dogs find themselves homeless for any other number of unrelated reasons but are nevertheless in need of good homes. Visiting a shelter or rescue in search of your next pet is always the best decision you can make.

The Richmond SPCA has added an icon for the Envigo beagles to their Matchfinder tool. It looks like a blue house with a paw on it.

This weekend, the Richmond SPCA is participating in the nationwide Clear The Shelters adoption event. Anyone who adopts from the humane center Aug. 26-Aug. 28 can name their own adoption fee. More details at: https://richmondspca.org/events/clear-the-shelters-2/