Report: A regal beagle, Meghan & Prince Harry adopt beagle from Virginia breeding facility

Mark Hutcherson, lead adoption counselor with the Richmond SPCA, carries a dog inside as approximately 90 beagles, of the 4,000 dogs rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va., arrive at the Richmond SPCA on August 5, 2022. The Northern Virginia organization Homeward Trails Animal Rescue transported the dogs from Cumberland County to Richmond. Ten dogs were to remain at the Richmond SPCA and the remainder were divided up amongst other rescue and adoption organizations. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Icon for Envigo beagles when they become available at the Richmond SPCA.
Her name is Mia and she’s a 7-year-old beagle rescued from the Envigo breeding and research plant in Cumberland County, according to the story.
In a “rags to royalty” story, Mia’s new home can be found at Prince Harry and Meghan’s sprawling Monecito estate in California.
Mia is one of 4,000 beagles rescued in July from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. The Humane Society of the United States has been working with shelters and organizations across the nation to place dogs and puppies for adoption.
In Virginia, beagles rescued from Envigo have gone to animal rescues in Arlington, Lynchburg, Charlottesville, and in western parts of the state. The Richmond SPCA received 10 Envigo beagles in early August and served as a hub for the animals before they were adopted or fostered. Richmond Animal Care and Control received 84 beagles and PETA also received 25 beagles, which were quickly adopted.
“It’s such a compelling story. They are part of a historic case. This is the largest removal of dogs from a single company in American history,” Dan Paden, vice president for PETA, said.
“The 25 dogs we took in were spoken for before they even arrived,” Paden said. “Shelters have quickly found homes for these beagles in a matter of days. The waiting list is longer than the animals available.”
Paden met and helped care for several of the Envigo beagles at PETA. As for their temperament, he said, “They are initially a bit shy and cautious at first, which is understandable given that their prior contact with humans has been minimal and quite stressful. But they’ve been very fast to adjust and to realize that they can finally be dogs and go for walks, be on grass and sleep in beds rather than a wire cage.”
As for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new dog, Mia, she was transported with eight of her newborn puppies from Maryland and adopted from the Beagle Freedom Project, a California beagle rescue group.
“It’s wonderful, saw that they adopted a senior dog because they know that puppies are very easy to place,” Paden said “I think that sets a great example for Americans who are opening up their hearts and homes to the other 3,900 beagles.”
The Richmond SPCA said that it is working with HSUS to make additional space to bring more Envigo beagles, if they become available, into the Richmond shelter.
"Beagles and hounds are very common in shelters across Virginia," Tabitha Frizzell Treloar, a spokesperson for the Richmond SPCA, said. "There are so many in need of homes at the Richmond SPCA."
“It’s a wonderful example that the Duke and Duchess have set," Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of the Richmond SPCA, said via email. "Many thousands more dogs find themselves homeless for any other number of unrelated reasons but are nevertheless in need of good homes. Visiting a shelter or rescue in search of your next pet is always the best decision you can make.
The Richmond SPCA has added an icon for the Envigo beagles to their Matchfinder tool. It looks like a blue house with a paw on it.
