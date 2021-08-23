Report: Calhoun Center pool repairs will take at least 11 months and cost $1.9 million

“It’s been around for a long time and saw some heavy use, and now there are some areas of concern that kind of really need attention,” said Dave Barlow, vice president of CHA Consulting, the firm hired by RRHA to study what repairs were needed.

The costs do not cover other work to the locker rooms that may be needed or issues with the building’s faulty HVAC system that RRHA is in the process of hiring a separate contractor to fix, officials said.

Building a new pool would cost “five or six times” as much as fixing the existing one, Barlow said.

In addition to the repairs, it would cost about $175,000 annually to operate the pool, officials said. Some commissioners said they thought RRHA could cut those costs by partnering with other organizations that could provide staffing and some equipment.

How RRHA will pay for the repairs remains a question, officials said.

While the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development restricts use of capital funds for swimming pool projects, RRHA could request a waiver. Staff is considering that option, officials said, but doing so would mean devoting money in its current budget to the project at the expense of repairs or maintenance elsewhere.