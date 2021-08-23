Report: Calhoun Center pool repairs will take at least 11 months and cost $1.9 million

It will take at least 11 months and cost $1.9 million to fix the Calhoun Center pool in Gilpin Court, according to a report presented Monday to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners.
The cost and timeline mean the long-empty pool in Richmond’s largest public housing community will remain closed at least through next summer.
But housing authority staff and board members pledged to weigh any option at their disposal to restore the community’s access to the facility as quickly as possible.
“I feel like we have to get this done, no matter what it takes to get it done,” said Barrett Hardiman, a commissioner.
The indoor pool has been shut since 2013. The following year, the housing authority estimated it would cost $2.65 million to fix it. Despite promises to do so, the pool remained drained as the agency deferred the project.
Earlier this summer, the issue bubbled up at a community meeting in Gilpin Court, where residents questioned the status of the facility. Some members of the board have pushed for the repairs, too, saying the facility is sorely needed in a neighborhood with few other recreational options for families and youth.
The engineering report outlined $1.9 million in repairs to shore up and modernize the 50-year-old pool. They include refinishing its interior and fixing cracks in its surface, as well as replacing the system that controls its temperature, the drains, various safety equipment and lighting.
“It’s been around for a long time and saw some heavy use, and now there are some areas of concern that kind of really need attention,” said Dave Barlow, vice president of CHA Consulting, the firm hired by RRHA to study what repairs were needed.
The costs do not cover other work to the locker rooms that may be needed or issues with the building’s faulty HVAC system that RRHA is in the process of hiring a separate contractor to fix, officials said.
Building a new pool would cost “five or six times” as much as fixing the existing one, Barlow said.
In addition to the repairs, it would cost about $175,000 annually to operate the pool, officials said. Some commissioners said they thought RRHA could cut those costs by partnering with other organizations that could provide staffing and some equipment.
How RRHA will pay for the repairs remains a question, officials said.
While the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development restricts use of capital funds for swimming pool projects, RRHA could request a waiver. Staff is considering that option, officials said, but doing so would mean devoting money in its current budget to the project at the expense of repairs or maintenance elsewhere.
Another option is transferring ownership of the pool to another entity. That is also under consideration, said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO, though she did not specify who the recipient might be.
The board discussed the figures and report at a work session held on Monday evening, but did not take formal action. An update on the project is planned for the board’s next formal meeting, in mid-September.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson