Report: Developers working with RRHA missed key minority contracting, hiring goals

Garcia said the housing authority would provide developers with a list of organizations that work closely with young people in its communities, as another potential avenue for filling open positions that become available.

The housing authority surveyed eight developers responsible for 14 projects completed in recent years. Two other firms did not respond to requests for the information, which the housing authority requires a developer to share when it works with the agency, Garcia said.

The report reviewed $93.3 million in development costs across the projects. Of that, $19.2 million went to minority- or women- owned firms.

Only three of the projects met their developers’ self-imposed goals, staff found. Two of the projects were led by the same developer: The Community Builders. It exceeded its MBE goal of 40% in the first two phases of construction at the Armstrong Renaissance project in the city's East End. To date more than $13 million spent on the project has gone to qualifying firms, according to the report.