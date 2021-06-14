Report: Developers working with RRHA missed key minority contracting, hiring goals

Developers who work with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority seldom meet key minority business enterprise and hiring goals, according to a new report.
The federally mandated goals, which fluctuate from project to project, are a condition for nonprofit and private developers seeking to contract with the housing authority on affordable housing construction or renovation projects. As a stipulation of winning a contract, a developer pledges a certain percentage of a project’s overall development costs will go to minority-owned firms, as well as to fill open positions associated with the project with RRHA residents.
A review found three out of 14 projects hit their respective goals for minority- or women-owned business participation. Four of those same 14 projects hired the number of residents they said they would, according to a staff review presented to the Board of Commissioners’ Real Estate committee Monday.
“These findings were not as well as we wished they’d be, so we wanted to create some objectives so developers are being held accountable for meeting their goals,” said Alicia Garcia, the housing authority’s deputy director of real estate.
Those include more stringent oversight in the form of a new monthly reporting requirement for developers that work with RRHA, Garcia said. The housing authority’s staff will also help qualifying firms seeking to work on the projects attain certification as minority- or women- owned businesses. A lack of certification has been a stumbling block for some firms in the past, Garcia said.
Garcia said the housing authority would provide developers with a list of organizations that work closely with young people in its communities, as another potential avenue for filling open positions that become available.
The housing authority surveyed eight developers responsible for 14 projects completed in recent years. Two other firms did not respond to requests for the information, which the housing authority requires a developer to share when it works with the agency, Garcia said.
The report reviewed $93.3 million in development costs across the projects. Of that, $19.2 million went to minority- or women- owned firms.
Only three of the projects met their developers’ self-imposed goals, staff found. Two of the projects were led by the same developer: The Community Builders. It exceeded its MBE goal of 40% in the first two phases of construction at the Armstrong Renaissance project in the city's East End. To date more than $13 million spent on the project has gone to qualifying firms, according to the report.
Several developers reported little or no MBE participation to RRHA, according to the report. Those included The Lawson Companies. In its agreement with the housing authority, the developer originally pledged 30% of its $11.6 million in costs to develop a South Richmond affordable housing complex would would go to minority or women owned firms. Upon completion, $0 went to such firms, according to the housing authority's report.
Community Housing Partners pledged 25% MBE participation when it built the Apartments at Kingsridge in eastern Henrico County, according to the report. In the end, it devoted 1% of its $12.3 million budget to minority- or women-owned firms, the report stated.
Board members said they were encouraged staff is tracking the issue more closely and committed to improving outcomes.
“We don’t want to let anybody off the hook,” said Neil Kessler, the board’s chairman.
Asked what the consequences would be for firms that have fallen short of the goals, Desi Wynter, RRHA’s interim chief real estate officer, said the housing authority would follow up with firms in questions about their performance and RRHA’s expectations for future projects. but there would be “no specific sanctions,” he said.
“Maybe that’s something we can consider when they respond to other [requests for proposals], as well.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson