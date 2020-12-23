Report: 'Mistrust' prevalent as Creighton Court redevelopment moves forward

Boarded-up windows, and the empty units they signal, are multiplying around Latonia Davis’ Creighton Court apartment.
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority stopped leasing units there when residents moved out beginning in 2019. More than a third of the 504-unit complex is now vacant, an indicator that an overhaul of the complex is creeping closer.
The prospect of having to uproot her family has been weighing on Davis, an 18-year resident of the East End public housing community that RRHA and city officials want to raze and rebuild as a mixed-income neighborhood with new housing stock.
The two-bedroom apartment where Davis lives on Nine Mile Road is slated for demolition with 191 others RRHA marked for the first round of demolition, pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Getting firm answers from RRHA about what the plans will mean for her and her 11- and 12- year-old sons has been difficult, she said.
“The more questions I ask, the less answers I get,” Davis said. “I’ve been asking them over and over again, when do they plan on tearing the place down so I have an idea of how much time I’m working with. Other neighbors have been getting that same runaround.”
Davis’s experience isn’t an anomaly in the neighborhood, according to a community engagement report shared with the RRHA Board of Commissioners earlier this month.
RRHA and the developer it is working with on the project, The Community Builders, hired Floricane, a local firm, to do on-site outreach in Creighton in the fall. It gathered feedback about the redevelopment process and input on a master site plan for the remade neighborhood. As many as 700 new homes could rise, interspersed with new parks and other community amenities, a representative of the Community Builders said this month.
While the consultant’s 51-page report noted “positive energy among most residents as they consider – and begin to see – changes in their neighborhood,” it also detailed something else.
“There is a general mistrust of RRHA and the process as a whole,” the report stated. “Residents indicate they have received a lot of inconsistent, and mixed, messages over the years about the redevelopment process.”
In a written survey that received about 160 responses, residents were asked whether there were any thoughts, ideas or concerns they had about the redevelopment process. Some verbatim responses were included in the report: “more community engagement”; “more participation”; “explain a little better what’s going on with what they’re doing”; “they are doing a great job; “what is the real process”; “they leave you out of a lot of things about the community.”
Angela Fountain, a spokeswoman for the housing authority, said RRHA has taken steps to keep residents informed. Those include distributing a frequently asked questions flier in the complex over the summer with a project timeline. Other measures are planned, including a separate website and a dedicated phone line to field questions and concerns about the process, Fountain said.
If HUD approves a demolition application RRHA submitted in January, the housing authority could begin relocating families as early as the spring. That process will be done in close consultation with residents, Fountain said.
“All affected families’ relocation will be customized with their input, and then it will be determined what is the best course of action for each household,” Fountain said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the RRHA Board of Commissioners voted to request HUD approval to demolish the other 312 units in the 504-unit complex. The vote took place after a public comment period that saw no residents address the board.
At the virtual meeting, Omari Al-Qadaffi, a housing organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center and outspoken critic of the authority, raised questions about whether RRHA was moving ahead with its plans without informing residents. In response, the housing authority’s board chair, Veronica Blount and president of Creighton's Resident Council, Marilyn Olds, pushed back on the assertion.
Olds, a former member of the board of commissioners, said that residents who wanted to give input about the plans had an opportunity to do so. While the boarded up units were increasing the sense of "isolation" in the neighborhood, Olds said that she remained optimistic about the redevelopment plans benefiting residents.
“Those persons who really want to be involved, we do know what’s going on and what is about to take place,” Olds said. “You’ll hear a lot of things about people don’t know. People do know. Maybe some folks don’t want to accept the reality of what’s going on, but the facts are out there.”
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson