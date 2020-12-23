Report: 'Mistrust' prevalent as Creighton Court redevelopment moves forward

RRHA and the developer it is working with on the project, The Community Builders, hired Floricane, a local firm, to do on-site outreach in Creighton in the fall. It gathered feedback about the redevelopment process and input on a master site plan for the remade neighborhood. As many as 700 new homes could rise, interspersed with new parks and other community amenities, a representative of the Community Builders said this month.

While the consultant’s 51-page report noted “positive energy among most residents as they consider – and begin to see – changes in their neighborhood,” it also detailed something else.

“There is a general mistrust of RRHA and the process as a whole,” the report stated. “Residents indicate they have received a lot of inconsistent, and mixed, messages over the years about the redevelopment process.”

In a written survey that received about 160 responses, residents were asked whether there were any thoughts, ideas or concerns they had about the redevelopment process. Some verbatim responses were included in the report: “more community engagement”; “more participation”; “explain a little better what’s going on with what they’re doing”; “they are doing a great job; “what is the real process”; “they leave you out of a lot of things about the community.”