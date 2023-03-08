More than twice as many people in the Richmond region are currently living in unsheltered conditions in 2023 than a year ago, according to a new report from the organization that coordinates the area's homeless services.

The January 2023 Point in Time count by Homeward, the planning agency for the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, found that, while the total number of people experiencing homelessness in the Richmond area had fallen 1% to 690 since January 2022, the number of people actively staying in unsheltered conditions — in places not meant for habitation, including outdoors and in cars — spiked from 85 in January 2022 to 188 in 2023.

Homeward says that is the largest number of unsheltered people counted in its winter reports in at least 15 years. Higher numbers are typically expected in the summer, when weather conditions are less of a deterrent to sleeping outside.

Kelly King Horne, the organization's executive director, said in a statement that the scheduled end of pandemic resources was a major factor, but that low rental vacancy rates and lack of affordable housing options also contributed.

"This challenge will require additional resources to support our region's coordinated and compassionate system of homeless service providers," Horne said.

“Our region has a number of local programs with proven records of success helping individuals and families get on the path to safe and stable housing. We need to prioritize these solutions as well as create more permanent supportive and deeply affordable housing.”

Homeward conducted its search over the night of January 25 and the morning of January 26, using the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's criteria for homelessness. Nearly two-thirds of the people counted in January reported their race as Black or African-American, while just under half were 55 or older.

“Individuals counted during the PIT count are our neighbors,” Horne said. “They are people in our community who we collectively engage every day of the year, not just at this one time.”

