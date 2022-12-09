Residential community planned in Varina would create 1,000 new homes

A request to convert more than 250 acres in Varina to a 1,000-unit community will be heard in a meeting Thursday.

The planned residential community, called Arcadia, is being developed by Midlothian-based East West Communities. The developer is looking to rezone 11 Nelson Farms parcels into a mixed-use district.

A public hearing with the Henrico County Planning Commission is scheduled for Dec. 15. The five planning commissioners can vote to recommend approval, denial or deferral of the measure to the Board of Supervisors.

“I will say we’ve had a very good working relationship with the county,” said Mark Smith, senior vice president of development at East West Communities. “We obviously wouldn’t go forward if we didn’t think we had a reasonable case and that we weren’t getting reasonable feedback from the county.”

The Board of Supervisors makes the final decision on rezoning requests, regardless of the Planning Commission’s recommendation. A Board of Supervisors hearing on the Arcadia matter would likely occur in January or February, according to the developer.

Arcadia would have a minimum of 450 detached, single-family homes and 358 townhomes. All other units would be condominiums or additional single-family homes and townhomes.

The plan is for Arcadia to have two sections: Arcadia East, which contains standardized single-family lots, and Arcadia West, which contains varied width single-family lots. The property is split by Willson Road , about 1,650 feet north of state Route 5.

East West Communities takes part in horizontal development, meaning it identifies properties, takes them through the entitlement process and develops finished lots for others to build on.

No structures are planned within 500 feet of state Route 5. Standard practice is a 50 to 150-foot buffer, but East West Communities took feedback from the community into consideration when making decisions such as that one.

“We have been meeting with not only the county, but also local groups that have concerns about development, have concerns about preserving farmland, and have ideas about what they feel would be appropriate in the area,” Daniel Jones, East West Communities’ president of their Richmond division, said.

If the proposal gains approval from the Board of Supervisors, several more steps would need to be cleared, such as gaining a wetlands permit, getting a tentative layout approved and getting construction plans approved.

Those steps combined with the actual construction time mean that completion of the first house may not occur until around spring 2025, according to East West’s estimates.

“This is a 10 to 15-year project, and it’s phased over time,” Jones said. “We’d like to convey that so people understand that this isn’t just going to completely develop in a year’s time and change the environment very quickly.”

