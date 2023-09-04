From frolicking in the James River to bike rides to wandering the winding paths at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden — Richmond-area residents got outside to savor the daylight on Labor Day.

With the long weekend marking an upcoming seasonal shift into fall, many people took advantage of free admission to the botanical garden in Henrico County.

More than walking through the gardens, admission included viewing of “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture.” The exhibit brings a piece of Burning Man — an arts festival in Nevada — to Richmond. Created by Burning Man artist Kate Raudenbush, Incanto is hosted at Lewis Ginter until Oct. 29 of this year.

Admission also included access to the M&T Bank Butterflies Live exhibit inside the conservatory. That exhibit will run through Oct. 9 of this year. Within the first hour of Lewis Ginter being open, a line was already growing to enter the conservatory.

Bon Air resident Erin Surber had previously been to Lewis Ginter only in the winter to bring her children to its annual light festival. So when she learned of free admission for Labor Day through a post in a Facebook group, she decided to bring them back to see the plants in bloom.

Facebook also tipped off new Richmond residents Jessica and James Allmon. The U.S. military veterans and “empty nesters” recently moved to the area from Mexico.

After meeting through their military service more than 20 years ago and raising a family while moving around the world because of duty assignments, the Allmons continue to visit new places.

“We’ve never lived in Virginia before,” Jessica Allmon said of their inspiration to move to Richmond after living in Mexico.

When asked where they’ll go next, they shrugged and smiled. With about 10 months left on their lease, there’s time to decide and more of Virginia for them to experience.

As the couple viewed various plants, they reflected on the significance of the holiday.

More than the tail end of a three-day weekend for most folks, Labor Day is rooted in a fight for fair working conditions led by unions and activists in the labor movement during the 1900s. Created to honor workers and celebrate their achievements, the holiday was informally adopted by activists along with municipal and state governments until the U.S. Congress later passed an act to make it national and annual on the first Monday in September.

“It’s a celebration of so many people who have done so much work,” James Allmon said. “But it’s also a day to rest.”

That’s something volunteer Jennifer Erickson said she enjoys knowing visitors to Lewis Ginter on Labor Day are experiencing.

“It’s nice to be here to help with things while others can enjoy themselves and not work,” Erickson said of volunteering on Monday.

The 20-year resident of the area first began coming to the garden several years ago before she decided to start volunteering two years ago. With her interest in photography, the venue provides her ample opportunity to capture the plants each season and candid moments of visitors.

“It’s great for photography,” Erickson said. “It’s also just so pretty.”