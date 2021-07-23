Residents of Highland Park grapple with what their community needs the most

In response to the concerns, store manager Sam Ali said he didn't understand why residents were concerned with the Six Points Express Mart specifically when all the stores in the area experience similar issues. He said he reports all the illicit behavior he witnesses to the Richmond Police Department, but nothing is done about it, a sentiment shared by others within the community.

"I'm not the one selling them the drugs," said Ali, whose uncle owns the store.

Angela Lehman, who lives a few blocks over from Jefferson and Evans, knew about the survey and participated. She voted for a community or child care center. Lehman said that Storefront should've done more to gain community input and survey participation.

"If they want to hear from people in the neighborhood, especially those who've lived here for a long time, they need to work harder," Lehman, who's lived in her home for three years, said.

Storefront Executive Director, Shawn Balon, said the survey and community engagement was conducted in October, November and December of last year, during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said because of this, the team couldn't do as much in-person engagement to promote the survey.