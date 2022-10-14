Respiratory viruses in children are on the rise in Richmond

The Virginia Commonwealth University Children's Hospital of Richmond has seen a surge in hospitalizations caused by common cold viruses in recent weeks. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus and bronchiolitis are spreading across the country, and they are often more dangerous for infants and toddlers.

The children's hospital had more than 20 patients hospitalized with a respiratory virus Thursday at the 36-room facility. In some cases, patients have more than one virus.

The rise in pediatric infections come at a time when cases of COVID-19 remain low, but health experts worry COVID and flu cases could increase this fall.

"They're more severe infections than we've seen in the past, and we're only at the beginning of what is traditionally considered peak respiratory virus season," said Dr. David Marcello, chief of hospital medicine at the children's hospital.

About 12% of children at the VCU children's hospital have tested positive for RSV, mirroring the positivity rate in the state reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of these patients are ages 4 years and younger.

RSV is more severe for children under 5, children born prematurely and children born with heart and lung conditions.

Symptoms of RSV include congestion, loss of appetite, cough, fever, tiredness, headache, sore throat and wheezing.

Parents treating their children at home for RSV can use acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fevers. Kids should drink plenty of fluids and get plenty of rest.

Parents should seek medical attention if their child has trouble breathing, is experiencing extreme drowsiness or makes a high-pitched sound while breathing. There is no vaccine for RSV, but an antibody is used for treatment.

The children's hospital recommends children stay up to date on their immunizations and receive flue and COVID vaccines. Washing hands frequently, wearing masks indoors and avoiding large crowds can limit the spread of respiratory viruses.

Experts also recommend breastfeeding infants to pass along antibodies against illnesses.