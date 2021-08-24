Restaurants tap into Rebuild Virginia grants in wake of pandemic, but questions remain about eligibility

The Thoromans spoke Tuesday during a news conference held at their restaurant and organized by the Virginia House Democratic Caucus, one of several news conferences scheduled this week to promote the Rebuild VA program.

The Rebuild VA program has provided grants worth a little more than $1.2 million to 30 businesses in the western Henrico County district represented by Del. Schuyler Van Valkenburg, D-Henrico, Van Valkenburg said Tuesday. He said many of those have been small restaurants.

Other grants to Hobnob came from the federal government's Paycheck Protection loan program and the federal Restaurant Revitalization Replenishment Fund Act of 2021. All of those grants have come this year and helped make up for some of the restaurant's lost sales from 2020.

"We had to figure out ways to make it work prior to that," said Tracey Thoroman.

"There was a period last summer where we were getting worried, for sure," he said. The restaurant has now hired back all of the staff it lost in 2020, though not all the same people due to turnover among staff.