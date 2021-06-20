'Restore what is actually, rightfully ours': Gilpin Court residents want community pool fixed

In one of Richmond’s hottest neighborhoods, a pool that was a source of recreation and respite for generations of public housing residents has sat empty for almost a decade.

Leaders at the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority have said for years they will fix the pool in Gilpin Court, but it remains dry inside the neighborhood's Calhoun Center. The broken promises are a source of frustration for some in a community that has heard more than its fair share of them over the years.

“It’s hot, and it’s getting hotter,” said Sparkle Veronica Taylor, a five-year resident of neighborhood. “For those of us who know about it, we’re like ‘When are we going to have this?’ It’s not like we’re asking you to build a brand new pool from scratch. Restore what is actually, rightfully ours.”

When RRHA hosted a meeting this month about its latest push to redevelop the 781-unit complex, it didn’t take long for questions about the defunct pool to surface. The housing authority’s interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson told about 40 residents in attendance that RRHA intends to fix it, and address other problems with the facility for which it is responsible. How much it would cost, and when repairs may take place is unclear.