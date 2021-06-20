'Restore what is actually, rightfully ours': Gilpin Court residents want community pool fixed

In one of Richmond’s hottest neighborhoods, a pool that was a source of recreation and respite for generations of public housing residents has sat empty for almost a decade.
Leaders at the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority have said for years they will fix the pool in Gilpin Court, but it remains dry inside the neighborhood's Calhoun Center. The broken promises are a source of frustration for some in a community that has heard more than its fair share of them over the years.
“It’s hot, and it’s getting hotter,” said Sparkle Veronica Taylor, a five-year resident of neighborhood. “For those of us who know about it, we’re like ‘When are we going to have this?’ It’s not like we’re asking you to build a brand new pool from scratch. Restore what is actually, rightfully ours.”
When RRHA hosted a meeting this month about its latest push to redevelop the 781-unit complex, it didn’t take long for questions about the defunct pool to surface. The housing authority’s interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson told about 40 residents in attendance that RRHA intends to fix it, and address other problems with the facility for which it is responsible. How much it would cost, and when repairs may take place is unclear.
That's unacceptable to Taylor, who said she wants to see the pool reopened so much she'd chip in what she could to make it happen. The facility would offer her a place close by to take her six-year-old and three-year-old to have fun. The family, which does not have a car, treks 35 minutes to Lombardy Park in The Fan to play in the shade.
Closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor pools run by Richmond's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities returned to normal summer hours this weekend. For Gilpin residents, the closest alternatives for a plunge – Battery Park, Hotchkiss Field or Randolph – are 2 miles away.
If reopened, the Calhoun Center pool could offer swimming lessons and exercise classes that would benefit all residents of the neighborhood, said Sherrell Thompson, a certified public health worker and Gilpin Court's resident services coordinator.
“That will help the elderly. That will help the youth. That will help the adults. I hope it’s going to happen. I pray it’s going to happen. It’s much needed,” Thompson said.
The Calhoun Center pool was built in 1972. For years, it was home base for a nationally recognized scuba diving club, called the Black Dolphin Divers. At one time, the team was reputed to be the only aquatics program run in partnership with a housing authority in the country.
Citing a need for repairs, RRHA drained the pool in spring of 2013. The following year, the housing authority said the pool would cost $2.65 million to fix, according to the Richmond Free Press.
In 2015, then-interim Chief Executive Officer T.K. Somanath, who inherited the problem, was “working aggressively to identify partner agencies so that we may reopen the pool,” an RRHA spokesperson told Style Weekly.
Six years and four CEOs later, the pool remains empty. It leaks and needs resurfacing, and its filtration and climate control systems need replacing, too, said Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokeswoman. The facility that houses the pool is in disrepair, as well. It does not have hot water at the moment, nor are its heating or cooling systems functioning.
RRHA has limited public access to the Calhoun Center until it can fix the building's issues. That has meant shuttering the gym and relocating or suspending other programming that the center has historically offered for youth. The housing authority will work with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to ensure Gilpin families have access to summer programs for children and teenagers, Daniels-Fayson said.
As for the pool, there is no timeline for reopening it, Fountain said. It is unclear what it would even cost or how RRHA would pay for it, she said. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not allow agencies to use capital funds to repair pools, she said. With that limitation, RRHA must find other funding to fix it.
The Board of Commissioners has expressed interest in doing just that, so staff “will be investigating the feasibility of such a large project,” Fountain said.
Charlene Pitchford, a board member and longtime resident of Gilpin, said she wants to see the pool reopen. But bigger questions about the community's future are front of mind for her.
“It’s no need for us to be fighting for the pool if we’re not going to be here,” Pitchford said. “We need a plan for the community.”
RRHA’s plans to raze Gilpin and rebuild it as a mixed-income neighborhood date back to 2008. But other projects, like the redevelopment of Creighton Court in the city’s East End, have taken precedent, as conditions in what is the oldest of Richmond’s public housing communities have deteriorated further.
Leaders' renewed focus on the neighborhood may mean changes are on the horizon. This spring, Virginia Union University committed to partner with the city and RRHA to provide educational, mentoring and job training opportunities for Gilpin residents over the next 20 years. The housing authority will apply next month for a federal grant to jumpstart its redevelopment planning. That will encompass improvements to the Calhoun Center, officials told residents.
That all sounds nice, Taylor said. A dip would be, too.
“There’s not one person out here this pool wouldn’t benefit.”
