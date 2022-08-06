Return of Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival makes a splash at Rockett's Landing

Clouds still hung over Richmond on Saturday morning, the remnants of storms that swept through the area Friday night and left thousands without power.

But the storm couldn't deter hundreds of paddlers and spectators from converging on Rockett's Landing for the annual Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival.

Local nonprofit Sports Backers partnered with Great White North, a Canadian promoter, to host the festival, which was returning after missing 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Punishment, a team from the D.C. Dragon Boat Club, held off a furious comeback by Charlotte-based Organized Chaos to claim victory in the event's headlining race.

The festival is part of GWN's Major League Dragon Boat series, and the promoter refers to Richmond as "the liveliest festival stop on the MLDB circuit."

Dragon boating, which traces its history back more than 2,000 years to ancient China, involves a team of 20 paddlers piloting a long boat -- traditionally adorned with a Chinese dragon head at the bow -- 500 meters down a waterway.

A drummer, affiliated with the team, keeps rhythm in the front, similar to a coxswain in rowing, and someone from GWN oversees steering from the back to ensure that competing boats do not crash into each other.

Pete Woody, communications manager for Sports Backers, says that dragon boating has gained popularity as a niche water sport in the United States and Canada in recent years.

"It's a unique way to experience being on the water," he said.

Competitive and recreational teams from North Carolina to Pennsylvania came together to participate, spanning the gamut from Organized Chaos, a team that has been dragon boating for more than a decade, to groups from Richmond-area companies like Markel Corporation and Dominion Energy, which participate as a form of team building.

Sports Backers chief operating officer Megan Schultz said that most of the corporate teams practiced just once in the week leading up to the festival. The fact that anyone can participate levels the playing field, she said.

In addition to the races, festival attendees were treated to several cultural performances. Matthew Tran, a 15-year-old black belt, performed martial arts routines with a broadsword and a spear. And dancers from Pacific Arts Troupe, On the One Dance Company and the Richmond Chinese Folk Dance Group twirled their way through routines inspired by popular Chinese movies, poetry and China's tea culture.