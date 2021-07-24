Richmond activists raise questions about equity, inclusion in documentary exploring removal of Confederate monuments

The documentary "How the Monuments Came Down" premiered locally last month to applause and also to questions from local activists, some of whom appear in the film.
Critics say its emphasis on how the Confederacy and white supremacy was glorified on Richmond's Monument Avenue and past social justice movements overshadows the urgency last year's uprising lent to removing them.
Some also question the equity of white filmmakers being paid to tell a story about Black resistance, and the creative control they had over the story while relying on Black historians and community members -- many of whom say they are happy with the final product -- to help shape the narrative.
"This is about who gets paid and who makes the decisions. This is about how memory is institutionalized in the current day," said Chelsea Higgs Wise, a grassroots activist and host of the podcast Race Capitol. "The truth is whoever comes out first sets the foundation for everything. That's what white resources and institutions are able to do."
Richmond-based public broadcasting company Virginia Public Media, which covered 85% of the film's budget, and the two filmmakers, Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, cited company policy and contractual terms in declining to share details about the project's finances. Ayers and Warren said they were compelled last year to leverage their professional talents and privilege while working with Black experts to make a movie that contextualizes last year's historic events as part of longer arc bending toward justice.
"This is a local PBS project — not Hollywood. We're not talking about huge sums here," Ayers said. "Because we directed, produced, and edited the film, this was our full-time job from June 2020 through May 2021. This involved managing dozens of people, while consulting with advisors and VPM. The advisors' involvement was substantial and meaningful, but more limited than ours in time and scope.
"If the question is whether we were the ones to make the film, we stand by our qualifications as experienced historical documentary filmmakers. The history we told is not only Black history—it's also the history of white supremacy, of Richmond, and of the nation," she continued.
***
Field Studio, Ayers and Warren's Emmy award-winning film company, started working on their latest documentary after approaching Virginia Public Media to support the movie. The Virginia Film Office also provided financial support, covering the remaining 15% of the film's budget.
Warren and Ayers, who are married, said they were drawn to making the movie because they live near Monument Avenue and that a documentary about removal fit the mission of the studio, which partnered with VPM on the television series "The Future of America's Past." Their studio has also made historical documentaries about lynchings in the South, contemporary voting rights activism and the 1960s razing of Vinegar Hill, a Black neighborhood in Charlottesville.
The nearly 90-minute movie begins and ends with footage from the protests and the removal of the monuments, but it is built on interviews with historians, community members, politicians and activists about the history of the monuments and the city. (Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams, who received a Pulitzer for columns about the monuments coming down and those that remain, also is featured in the film.)
Topics covered include the post-Civil War reconstruction period; how the monuments rose during the Jim Crow era; the disenfranchisement of Black people in the 1902 Constitution of Virginia; periods of local civil rights activism in the last 150 years; the downfall of Jackson Ward when I-95 was built in the 1950s; white opposition to the shifting of local political power to the Black community in the 1970s; and the erection of a statue honoring Black tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe on Monument Avenue in the 1990s.
"Our goal was to demonstrate how last summer was part of a long legacy of Black resistance and white supremacy, including the Confederate statues as well as many other forms of oppression," Warren said. "Last summer's protests are far more remarkable when seen that way."
Art Burton, a longtime local activist who appears in the movie, said in an interview with The Times-Dispatch that the filmmakers seemed to shy away from delving into how recent activism against police violence, housing insecurity and the criminal justice system has empowered a new multi-racial, progressive social justice movement.
"The movie accomplishes its goal of making the historical and philosophical argument that makes it impossible for any white person of any generation in this city to say that the monuments were put up for any other reason than enforcing systemic racism," Burton said. "But to frame the actual movement that took the monuments down as a movement about voting rights and inclusion in the [political] system, that's false."
The protests and demonstrations last year, set in motion a few days after a police officer murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis, gripped the city for more than 90 days. Activists occupied the area surrounding the statue of Robert E. Lee and rechristened it Marcus-David Peters Circle for a Black man killed during a mental health crisis by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
Phil Wilayto, an organizer with the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality, a Richmond-based social justice group that has advocated for the removal of the monuments for more than a decade, said he thinks the critique about the number of activists featured in the movie is valid.
"I agree that it would have been better if they had included the voices of more young activists who were on the streets in 2020," said Wilayto, who is interviewed in the film.
"I think the real problem is the title," he said. "This was not a documentary about how the monuments came down so much as why they went up."
***
The protests inspired the film, but Ayers and Warren said they wanted to elaborate on what has historically compelled people and political leaders to demand or resist removal.
While some critics took issue with interviews Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney did for the film, Ayers said their perspective was important as well, as Northam had been engulfed in a blackface scandal over an old yearbook photo in 2019, and Stoney had initially instructed a commission he formed in 2017 that removal of the monuments was not an option.
The Monument Avenue Commission eventually recommended taking down the Jefferson Davis statue, but only after Stoney allowed them to consider the removal, just days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville ended in a car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured more than 30 people.
Stoney's administration did not act to take the monument down until the protests last year, citing a state law that previously prohibited the removal of war memorials. Months before the protests last year, the Virginia General Assembly changed the law to let localities begin the process of taking them down, effective July 1, 2020.
Ayers said all of that context is critical to understanding how the politicians came to ordering the removal of the monuments last year.
"If the film has a climax, I think it's the moment about two-thirds of the way in when you hear [Former Richmond City Councilman] Chuck Richardson ... say 'we didn't do it. It was the politicians who followed the people,'" Warren said. "That's in many ways the heart of the film."
Ayers said they sought to bookend the movie by highlighting the significance of the protests last year. But some activists and organizers they contacted last year were reluctant or declined to participate, as tensions were still high and people worried about police and vigilante surveillance.
"The whole theme of the film is that the power rests in the people, and that it always has," Ayers said.
***
Joseph Rogers, a community organizer who participated in the protests last summer, was one of the four Black experts who served as advisors for the film.
Rogers said he understands why some people might have concerns, but thinks it was important to dispel the notion that it was not until recently that people started to call for the removal of the monuments.
"How they came down ... isn't isolated to 2020," he said. "Even the people who say the monuments are about 'heritage not hate,' that part of the story isn't told either. And I think that was in order to really focus on the history of it as a long struggle more than a contemporary one. And I think that's OK."
Among the people the the filmmakers asked to advise on the film was Jasmine Leeward, a local activist and filmmaker who participated in last year's protests.
Leeward she was initially excited about the invitation to work on the film, but decided against it, fearing that the narrative framed by the filmmakers would be too focused on "intellectualizing white terror and black trauma."
"I know what that means when you have that much control. ... The reality is they can actually make the choice to not listen to you, but still have your name on it," Leeward said. "That was a risk I was not willing to take, and I'm glad I did not with this."
Leeward also said she felt that the filmmakers also had an unfair advantage in being positioned to tell the story to a wide audience because of their relationship to Ed Ayers -- a renowned American historian, former president of the University of Richmond and Hannah Ayer's father.
Warren and Ayers acknowledged that their privilege and personal connections helped them through the filmmaking process.
"One reality of being white in America is that you have all sorts of privileges that you never realize, that life is easier than it might otherwise be. But if you can be aware of that, then we think you really owe it to yourself to use that white privilege to undermine it," Warren said.
"We did as much as we could, based on our experience, our connections, our knowledge and our time to funnel all of that into something that would be worthwhile and really illuminating for people in Richmond and beyond," Ayers added.
Melissa Lesh, a white Richmond-based filmmaker who was not involved with the movie, documented the protests last year and disagreed with the notion that professional experience and accolades alone can qualify a white filmmaker to tell Black stories.
"I think that we in the documentary industry ... are just beginning to really ask ourselves these questions of who is telling what stories and are those stories ours to tell," Lesh said. "I think this is an example of white filmmakers continuing to fill in gaps that don't need to be filled."
"This story could be told by amplifying other voices and creators," Lesh added. "And it's not just the people in the film, but those who are making decisions behind the scenes."
***
Christy Coleman, the executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and an advisor on the movie who was interviewed throughout it, said she felt that it was important to include the voice of activists and organizers in the movie while also focusing on the historical arc leading to the removal of the monuments.
Creating a 90-minute movie requires difficult editing choices that leave some voices out, she conceded, but Coleman said the discourse around the film has made her think more deeply about how she will respond when filmmakers approach her about participating in documentaries about Black experiences as an expert or consultant.
"The question has to be asked ... who is behind the camera? Who is producing it? It's an important question. And I will be far more mindful of that," she said.
She also hopes to see media companies be more intentional about working with Black filmmakers and artists to elevate their work.
Steve Humble, VPM's chief content officer, said the company is committed to telling stories about the protests and the removal of the monuments through the lens of Black creators, noting that VPM last year had also supported a 25-minute documentary by Black filmmaker Domico Phillips called "Why This Moment."
Rogers said he is hopeful that "How The Monuments Came Down," and the discourse around it, will inspire other filmmakers and creative people to produce movies and works of art that will tell future generations what happened when Richmond took down the monuments in 2020, and how people continued to struggle to dismantle systemic racism.
A year later, he said, the definitive story of how the monuments came down is still being written.
