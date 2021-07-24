Richmond activists raise questions about equity, inclusion in documentary exploring removal of Confederate monuments

"We did as much as we could, based on our experience, our connections, our knowledge and our time to funnel all of that into something that would be worthwhile and really illuminating for people in Richmond and beyond," Ayers added.

Melissa Lesh, a white Richmond-based filmmaker who was not involved with the movie, documented the protests last year and disagreed with the notion that professional experience and accolades alone can qualify a white filmmaker to tell Black stories.

"I think that we in the documentary industry ... are just beginning to really ask ourselves these questions of who is telling what stories and are those stories ours to tell," Lesh said. "I think this is an example of white filmmakers continuing to fill in gaps that don't need to be filled."

"This story could be told by amplifying other voices and creators," Lesh added. "And it's not just the people in the film, but those who are making decisions behind the scenes."

***

Christy Coleman, the executive director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and an advisor on the movie who was interviewed throughout it, said she felt that it was important to include the voice of activists and organizers in the movie while also focusing on the historical arc leading to the removal of the monuments.