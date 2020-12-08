Richmond adds 37 more participants for guaranteed income pilot

The city of Richmond plans to expand a pilot program guaranteeing $500 monthly payments to 37 more families over the next two years, tripling the number of households involved.
The guaranteed basic income is expected to help randomly selected families and households that do not qualify for public benefits, but whose incomes are not enough to pay monthly bills and save for emergencies.
Backed by a $15 million donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income granted $500,000 to Richmond to expand its pilot that was announced in late October.
The additional funding builds upon the city's initial plan to allocate $240,000 from its CARES Act funding and a donation from the nonprofit Robins Foundation to provide a basic income to 18 households.
"Receiving this generous support so quickly after Richmond’s launch not only multiplies the city’s capacity to empower hardworking heads of household but endorses the pragmatic progressivism fueling this program," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
About 25 other cities are also piloting similar programs as part of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a national coalition that's testing the idea in places such as Seattle, Atlanta and St. Paul, Minn.
Sam Schwartzkopf, a spokeswoman for Stoney, said the $500,000 grant is the maximum amount the national coalition is giving each city for the start of program.
The households randomly selected for the Richmond Resilience Initiative are clients of the Office of Community Wealth Building. The city office supports about 900 low-income residents annually and guides housing, workforce development and other poverty reduction programs.
The city does not plan to restrict how the households can spend the money.
Stoney has said he hopes families will use the money to take care of emergency expenses or save for opportunities that can expand personal wealth that can be passed down to their children.
Families that make more than $12.71 an hour full time generally do not qualify public benefits, Schwartzkopf said.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator estimates that a single parent in the Richmond area must make $27.10 an hour, full time to comfortably support a home with one child.
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang promoted a universal basic income during his run for office, but the idea is not new.
In the late 1960s prior to his assassination, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. endorsed guaranteed basic income as a means to end poverty.
