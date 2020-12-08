Richmond adds 37 more participants for guaranteed income pilot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Schwartzkopf, a spokeswoman for Stoney, said the $500,000 grant is the maximum amount the national coalition is giving each city for the start of program.

The households randomly selected for the Richmond Resilience Initiative are clients of the Office of Community Wealth Building. The city office supports about 900 low-income residents annually and guides housing, workforce development and other poverty reduction programs.

The city does not plan to restrict how the households can spend the money.

Stoney has said he hopes families will use the money to take care of emergency expenses or save for opportunities that can expand personal wealth that can be passed down to their children.

Families that make more than $12.71 an hour full time generally do not qualify public benefits, Schwartzkopf said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator estimates that a single parent in the Richmond area must make $27.10 an hour, full time to comfortably support a home with one child.

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang promoted a universal basic income during his run for office, but the idea is not new.

In the late 1960s prior to his assassination, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. endorsed guaranteed basic income as a means to end poverty.