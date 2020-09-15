Richmond adds arson dog to fire and police departments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One could say Erny, a shiny black golden retriever and labrador mix, is Brian Acors' right-hand man.

The second Acors, an investigator at the Richmond Fire Department and Erny's handler, swings a black bag filled with kibble from his across his shoulder to around his hips, he says Erny knows it's game time.

Training for Erny has been all food based. This, Acors says, is how he eats.

When Erny does his job, he gets kibble cupped in Acors' right hand as a reward.

At a demonstration Tuesday morning, Erny, the newest member of the Richmond fire and police departments, got a chance to introduce himself and show a group of reporters how his job is done.

Erny is in his second week at the department and is the city's only dog that is specifically trained to detect chemicals in liquids that can be used to cause arson, Acors said.

He comes to the RFD and RPD through the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program, according to a news release from RFD. Since the program was founded in 1993, it's placed more 425 dogs in 46 states, D.C. and three provinces in Canada, the release states. Acors said RFD has been apart of the program since 1997.