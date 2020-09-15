Richmond adds arson dog to fire and police departments

One could say Erny, a shiny black golden retriever and labrador mix, is Brian Acors' right-hand man.
The second Acors, an investigator at the Richmond Fire Department and Erny's handler, swings a black bag filled with kibble from his across his shoulder to around his hips, he says Erny knows it's game time.
Training for Erny has been all food based. This, Acors says, is how he eats.
When Erny does his job, he gets kibble cupped in Acors' right hand as a reward.
At a demonstration Tuesday morning, Erny, the newest member of the Richmond fire and police departments, got a chance to introduce himself and show a group of reporters how his job is done.
Erny is in his second week at the department and is the city's only dog that is specifically trained to detect chemicals in liquids that can be used to cause arson, Acors said.
He comes to the RFD and RPD through the State Farm Insurance Arson Dog Program, according to a news release from RFD. Since the program was founded in 1993, it's placed more 425 dogs in 46 states, D.C. and three provinces in Canada, the release states. Acors said RFD has been apart of the program since 1997.
Acors told reporters before the demonstration Tuesday that Erny was trained in New Hampshire and has to be re-certified every year.
Erny's job includes detecting evidence and determining where the department should take samples. Acors says it's been a time-saver. Though he's only been there a short period of time, Erny's already been out on calls.
Erny is Acors' first working dog, though he has another 2-year-old chocolate lab named Ellie at home. Besides him being trained in one discipline, Acors said Erny stands out because he's approachable.
Tuesday morning, Acors lined up four silver cans in the grass outside the K-9 Training Facility. Erny's main job at RFD is detecting compounds that are in flammable liquids, Acors told a group of reporters.
Acors led Erny on a red leash past each can, where he sniffed each one, stopping at the last can and sitting in the grass.
His handler kept trying to get him to move forward, but Erny was insistent. He stayed seated, pointing at the can again with his nose.
He was right. Down goes the hand with kibble, accompanied by a plethora of praise from Acors.
The past two weeks between Arcos and Erny have been about developing trust in each other. Acors said they're still trying to figure each other out.
"All good so far," Acors said. "I think he likes me."
