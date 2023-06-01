Weeks after declaring a housing crisis in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney joined representatives from private and public housing organizations on Wednesday to announce the preservation and rehabilitation of affordable housing units in Southside.
“Housing is a vaccine for poverty, it is the foundation upon which we build healthy and successful families,” Stoney said. “We should be in the hope business, the dream business, the opportunity business, and what I know is that housing gives that opportunity.”
Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, the largest public housing authority in Virginia, partnered with The Related Affordable, a development agency that oversees approximately 50,000 affordable housing units across the country, to maintain The Townes at River South in the Blackwell neighborhood as an affordable housing property.
People are also reading…
There are 161 affordable housing units at the Townes at River South, which was developed over 20 years ago under HOPE VI program with a $26.9 million grant that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded RRHA in 1997.
RRHA CEO Steven Nesmith said he was eager to collaborate with RA and safeguard the property’s affordable units before they were going to be turned over to the open real estate market this year. Along with The Townes at River South, Nesmith said that RRHA is working on similar projects to keep affordable housing units.
“We were working with the developer and asking how we can do this? How can we make sure that we don’t let the affordable units convert back to the market? So that was the urgency of it,” Nesmith said. “RRHA is committed to being the affordable housing leader and provider in the city of Richmond and beyond. This project provides a more stable, long-term solution and allows us to continue to provide deeply affordable housing in the city’s challenging housing market.”
The real estate transaction closed Feb. 28 and the project was conducted through the HUD RAD program, a method that provides a funding platform and lets owners leverage funding for capital projects. Along with protecting the affordability of the units the project provided upgrades to the kitchens, bathrooms, floors and painting within the units, according to the RRHA.
The renovation and construction costs were approximately $11 million and were funded through RRHA’s tax-exempt bond program and the sale of federal tax credits, said Brian Samson, RA senior associate.
Seventy-five of the 161 units are funded by the Section 8 program, with 60 funded through Project Based Rental Assistance and 15 Project Based Voucher units. The remaining 86 are Low Income Housing Tax Credit units, and construction is scheduled to begin this month, according to the RRHA.
A shortage of affordable housing units has strained Richmond residents for years. Stoney officially declared an affordable housing crisis in April as a convergence of several factors including soaring home prices, limited housing supply and stagnant wages reached a critical point: eviction rates exceeded pre-pandemic figures, the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness reached a 15-year peak, and the city was reportedly short more than 23,000 housing units.
For housing to be considered affordable, residents need to spend no more than 30% of their income on mortgage or rent, according to the HUD. According to the resolution, 21 million households in Virginia spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs and 60% of Virginia renters saw rent increases in 2023.
People of color and those who live in lower-income areas – like Blackwell in Richmond’s Sixth District, which is home to the most Section 8 housing complexes in the city – were disproportionately affected by the housing crisis. Over 70% of Black and Latino households saw rent increases this year and approximately 86% of extremely low-income renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing, according to the resolution.
To significantly improve the crisis, the city would need approximately 40,000 additional housing units, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
A major component of Stoney’s plan to address the issue includes a $50 million dollar investment that would allocate $10 million in housing each year for the next five years with the goal of producing 1,000 affordable housing units annually. But Stoney also emphasized that a critical component of this plan is preserving existing affordable housing units.
“Building the units happens in many ways, one being preservation, which ensures that our current housing stock is up to date and is truly affordable,” Stoney said. “The residents of Richmond deserve an exceptional living environment to call home and raise their families.”
Historical homes you can own in the Richmond area
3 Bedroom Home in King George - $2,190,000
Nanzatico- 18th century estate home built in 1765 sits within its own private bay, ensconced by a giant tulip poplar, boxwoods, and magnolias. Upon entering the main house you are met with a breathtaking view of the bay. Believed to have been the work of master builder William Buckland, Nanzatico has 70+ acres with original, historic, outbuildings including the perfect guest cottage with bedroom, full bath, kitchen and stone fireplace. There is also a 2 bay car garage and workshop. The main house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, a grand dining room, drawing room and living room. The woodworking and craftsmanship throughout are exceptional. Soaring ceilings, 6' mantles with large fireplaces, carved wooden cornices and classic archways. A piece of history within your own secluded, protected and private bay. Surrounded by wildlife, river views and tranquility only 15 minutes to King George and 1.5 hours from busy D.C.
2 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,500,000
This Farm is What Dreams are Made of! Stunningly Beautiful Open Pastures and Mature Hardwood Trees in Eastern Powhatan less than Two Miles from the Chesterfield Line! Over 2000 feet Of Road Frontage! The Property is Bordered On One Side By the babbling Butterwood Creek and then Actually Has Some Frontage on The Appomattox River! The Farm House Has a Huge Florida Room and Screened porch with Cool Summer Breezes from The Shaded Rear Yard! There is a Barn/Garage and two pole sheds. This Property Would Make A Great Family Compound! The 35 Acres Of Fields are Currently Being cut for Hay. House being sold "as is".
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $349,900
This historic property has 5 parcels totaling approximately 1.88 acres with an All American 3,355 sq. ft. colonial home built in 1903. Looking out from the front porch is a wooded land area directly across from the home and in the back of the house is a separate guest house suite. This lovely house has 4 bedrooms with an additional room for a possible 5th bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Features included in the home are french doors, chandeliers, bulls eye molding, mantles, hardwood floors, and 2 built in china cabinets. The house offers plenty of space with a 1/2 wrapped around large front porch, a small screened-in back porch, and large back yard for family gatherings, entertaining friends, and hosting special events. The separate guest house suite is located behind the home on a fenced in pecan grove. It can also serve as 2 separate apartments or an Airbnb which is highly in demand for the needs of the state department of FASTC. Has sheds. Located 45 minutes to Petersburg and hour to Richmond.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $90,000
Conveniently located with 10 min travel time to Downtown RVA!
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000
Calling all investors! Cash Only Sale. Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead end road in Prince George County. Another 30 Acres with a pond is also for sale right beside the property. State maintained road. House being sold As-Is. Well is not deep enough for todays standards and will need a new well. Septic drain field may be on adjacent property owners are working to resolve.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $364,900
Welcome to this historically charming home located in Northside Place! The home boasts a beautiful kitchen with white maple cabinets that feature dovetail drawers and doors that soft close. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a farmhouse sink & an island. There's a laundry room w/utility sink. The home also features a downstairs bedroom/office/study with an en suite. There are three bedrooms on the second floor to include the primary bedroom with en suite and walk-in closet. The backyard has a privacy fence. Located within minutes to interstates, downtown, shopping, bike trail, MCV & VCU.
4 Bedroom Home in Tappahannock - $320,000
Fabulous move-in ready historic gem at Tappahannock, in a neighborhood of lovely homes dating back to the Colonial and Victorian era. Serene natural light fills each room! Hardwood floors & original fireplace mantels. 2 full baths with stand-alone vintage tubs / showers. Built in 1910 by the Phillips family, this home has been well cared for with heat pump, central air, bright white interior, a wonderful front porch with a park like setting and a spacious back yard. Previously renovated to include additional living quarters on the second floor, this property is currently used as a single-family dwelling w/ private 2nd Fl Suite. The wall between the first floor Living Room and the side hall could be opened to access staircase to 2nd Floor. So much charm and potential here! Towering ancient trees, figs, peonies, iris and a host of other heirloom trees, shrubs and flowers. Garden interest all year long. Enjoy leisurely walks to the Rappahannock River, special events, NN Burger, cocktails on the patio at the Essex Inn, restaurants and more. Some Photos have been virtually staged.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $260,000
Calling all contractors, builders, investors. Here’s your chance to hit a double play. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath, walk-up and pull down attic storage, some original hardwood floors remain. Bonus: this home sits on a “double lot” Build a brand new home to re-sale or make it your personal home. Most of the heavy lifting has been done for you. Permits (electric, plumbing, mechanical) all passed! Completely taken down to the studs and reframed to an open floor plan. Additional vinyl to finish the extended kitchen in the rear on site. Brand new roof, Brand new double hung windows, all electrical and plumbing already in and passes city inspections. Come put the finishing touches on this Church Hill gem.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $299,950
Welcome to 218 High Street...a beautiful colonial in historic Petersburg! An owner/investor's delight...this property has already been respectfully preserved with tons of its original architectural features! On the main level off the entryway, a large living room, an oversized eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining and a half bath that has been roughed in awaiting completion. The basement hosts a large bedroom, bathroom, a laundry area and large roughed-in space for an additional bedroom all with a separate entrance leading to a spacious, private courtyard! The second level has a large bedroom with a fireplace and a full bath! This house is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $249,900
Beautiful 1921 Ginter Park Home. Wide front porch on a shaded street. Large detached garage and off-street parking. Three bedrooms, office, large open kitchen, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement. Property being sold as is. Inspection for informational purposes only.
8 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $309,500
This is a home to be appreciated by a lover of history and antiques. The living room is huge with curved corners and Corinthian Columns. It has both a wrap around porch and a screened back porch. It even has a screened balcony on the second floor attached to two of the bedrooms. Both central air conditioning and heating were just added in April of this year. The plumbing to all the bathrooms was completely replaced in February of this year. The lovely iron radiators and claw foot tubs remain as a reminder of the home’s rich history. As with homes of that era it has a huge eat in kitchen. It needs remodeling but the structure of this home is solid. The 8 bedrooms could be remodeled to craft two en suite bedrooms with a screened in balcony to walk out on to over look the garden. Some of the other bedrooms would make an excellent office and there is even enough room for a billiards room while maintaining a dining room, living room and office. The yard is large enough for both a tennis court and a pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $399,950
Built in 1915 renovated in 2005. New Roof in 2018~New Central AC in 2021~Walking distance to VCU, Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping~ Two tiled full Bathrooms~ Condo is currently rented as a 4 bedroom ~ Decorative non working fireplace with Mantels~ All appliances convey~ Alarm System~ Basement for extra Storage~ 1 off street parking in back~ There are only 2 condos in this building~ Built in pantry~ New windows~
5 Bedroom Home in Stony Creek - $375,000
Warm and welcoming are the words that will come to mind as you walk up the sidewalk to this lovely, 2 story brick Colonial. Situated on a 1-acre lot, this 3614 sq ft home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 of which are primary bedrooms, and 3.1 baths! The first floor of the home features a formal living room with new vinyl plank flooring, a family room with hardwood flooring, built-in shelving, and a room off of it ideal for an office, a formal dining room with vinyl plank flooring and built-in cabinets and hutch, a beautiful kitchen with vinyl plank flooring, new S/S appliances, pantry, and a closet, as well as a spacious eat-in area, a laundry room with new vinyl plank flooring, AND a 1st-floor primary bedroom with new vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closet, and an attached bathroom. On the second level, you will find the additional primary bedroom, with wall-to-wall carpet, a walk-in closet, and direct access to a full bath. The additional upstairs 3 bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpet, one which also has a walk-in closet. The entire home has been freshly painted throughout! Too many improvements and upgrades to list here, so PLEASE CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR ADDITIONAL PROPERTY INFO!
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $649,000
Majestic colonial in the heart of Blackstone sits on more than 1 acre in grand style. With 2,000 sq foot back deck for entertaining or the shaded front porch perfect for relaxing, this home is an exquisite example of modern style blended with classic and original details from the early 1900’s. The first floor opens to a grand entrance with a formal living room on the left and an informal den on the right that leads to a formal bright dining room. Follow the dining room into a custom kitchen with center island and lots of storage. A small office, laundry room, and large reading room are to the rear of the house followed by a main bedroom with full en-suite bath that completes the first floor. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with full bath between them as well as a large full apartment including full kitchen, living area, bedroom, bathroom, and separate entrance via the metal circular stairs. The third level has a large open room great for recreation or storage with an adjacent full bath. Finally, there is an oversized garage currently in use as a 1200 sf workshop and a separate storage shed in the back.
6 Bedroom Home in St Stephens Church - $1,200,000
Once in a great while a property comes along that offers not only comfortable living but a fabulously functional Equestrian Facility, Historic Main House, and Guest House, which has its own unique and wonderful story to tell. Sited amid a vast pastoral landscape, Traveller’s Rest Farm has stood the test of time, welcoming travelers, family and friends throughout the ages. The original portion of the Guest House (circa 1760) was a stopping point for George Washington between Mt. Vernon and Williamsburg and still welcomes guests today as a successful Airbnb. The Manor House features two stories over a high English Basement. It was constructed around 1860, of stucco on brick, featuring a side hall plan. Original pine floors, moldings, staircases and mantels remain intact. The 12’+ ceilings, in the Main House and large windows set the stage with beautiful ambient light and breathtaking views in every direction. Fully stocked farm pond with its own beautifully sited barn is the perfect vantage point for enjoying early morning sunrises. A wonderful oasis and historic treasure with so much to offer. Easy drive to Richmond, Williamsburg, and Fredericksburg.
3 Bedroom Home in Cumberland - $374,990
A unique & historic property located in town of Cumberland w/ a short drive to Powhatan or Farmville! This renovated 2-story featuring 2,320 sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on almost an acre is a must see! Come home everyday to the charm of a historic home w/ a beautiful 480 sq ft wrap around front porch, freshly painted wood siding, new public water & public sewer lines. Restored garage and 3 other nice outbuildings total 732 sq ft of usable space. Open the wood front door & you will be greeted by fresh paint, refinished original hardwood floors, ornate trim, 2 new heat pumps & all new duct work, new pex & PVC plumbing, all new bathrooms & updated fixtures everywhere! The kitchen boasts new white cabinets, new granite, new stainless appliances, pantry storage, new LVP flooring & access to the massive dining room, sunroom & 1st floor bedroom. Upstairs master has a huge walk-in closet that could also be a nursery or a private office with a view. Remodeled master bath w/ new vanity, toilet, LVP, shower, tile & glass shower door! More updates include new paint on the metal roofs, outbuildings, new vapor barrier, spray foamed crawl & new insulation! Business opportunities here too!
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $120,000
Have a look at this amazing 1 Bedroom Cottage. This one is in great condition and located in an up and coming area. The property had a makeover in 2013 that included beautiful vinyl siding, gutters, vinyl windows, hot water tank, baseboard heating, tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen, upgraded electrical system, carpet throughout, toilet and sink in the bathroom, painted the metal roof and fenced the entire yard. The kitchen was not forgotten - it includes a gas stove, double sink, refrigerator, and washing machine! Don't miss this great investment opportunity, the work has been done for you!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $150,000
Have a look at this great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow located on a large completely fenced lot in a quiet neighborhood. Are you a first time home buyer or looking for an investment property? This would be a great property to start or add to your rental portfolio.
4 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $795,000
Outstanding Investment Opportunity. 1.84 Acres that fronts Pole Green Road between I 295 and Bell Creek Rd. Hanover County Planning and Zoning has currently designated this Parcel and Adjoining Parcels for rezoning as Mixed Use, depending on Buyers needs. This is a Fast growing Commercial Area. Property is located across from the new ABC Warehouse and Sheets. Currently rented, this property features a 2 story colonial with partial unfinished basement, 2339 Sq. Ft, 4 Bedrooms , 2 Baths . additional out buildings. House and out buildings sold "As Is" Inspections for informational purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $104,999
Spacious cash flowing property perfect for an investor looking in the area.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $115,000
In the center of everything! Centre Hill Court is an historic district unto itself. Situated around the Centre Hill Mansion museum. The area has been the sight of several movie shootings and historic events. This property sits on a key corner below the mansion and has skyline views of the City and the river. It is in need of total renovation and has been partially gutted. Building materials inside are available to help with the job. The third floor (walk-up attic) is ready to add two additional bedrooms and one bath if necessary. This house has a major presence in a neighborhood of many restoration projects. This is a must-see for any historic renovation fans.
3 Bedroom Home in Mineral - $185,000
Amazing investment opportunity!! Over 4 acres in the historic town of Mineral. Endless options for improvement! The original home and trailer are on separate septic systems. Can fix and flip and or use as new construction or development! The homes are occupied by tenants, so please be courteous while visiting the site.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $134,900
What a great find! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and fix/rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,492 square feet, this home has lots of nice features including an enclosed front porch, vinyl siding and windows, and fenced yard. Recent comps in the area suggest $235K+ after rehab. This home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth! As your agent about the owner financing!
4 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $140,000
A HUGE HOUSE WITH 2,432 SQUARE FEET UNDER $200,000: This two story home sits on a quiet road within walking distance to downtown Blackstone. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and an option for a 4th bedroom and additional study, sitting on 0.63 acre. You will find an enormous open and bright kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. There is also an option for a first floor primary suite. All appliances convey as well with the home to include a new washer and dryer. All electrical has been redone as of October 2022. What else could you possibly need?
4 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $135,000
NEW PRICE!! CALLING ALL INVESTORS or make this New Kent County home your own with your own flooring and paint colors!! Partially renovated ranch style home in the Windsor Shades neighborhood with easy access to I-64, convenient to Richmond, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Sub-flooring and drywall with floor installation and painting buyer's responsibility. New vinyl siding, roof 3 years old, kitchen and baths updated, brick fireplace in living room. As-Is, Seller will not make any repairs or inspections, including termite, well, and septic. Turning on power for any inspections is the Buyer's responsibility.
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $335,000
Welcome to this large Petersburg home located in the Walnut Hills community. The House and garage sit on 2 lots both included in this transaction. The large front porch adds so much character to the exterior look of the home. Upon entering the home the open foyer and office area welcome you. On the first floor there is a large primary bedroom as well as a guest bedroom den with new carpet and the brick fireplace is flanked with built-in shelves. The Kitchen has newly painted cabinets and tile floor. Off of the kitchen is a 10X16 screend porch looking out into a large backyard that is partically fenced in. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms as well as 2 flex areas. Outback there is a 2.5 car detached garage that is connected to a seperate electrial panel from the home. Parking is off street in the back of the home. The home has been updated throughout with new paint and carpet and is move-in ready. You won't want to miss out on the opportunity to see this home in person. The location is only 7 minutes from Ft. Lee and 25 minutes to downtown. The home is offered "AS IS" and inspections are informational only. Home Warranty included. Schedule a showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $72,000
2 bedroom bungalow in town. Wood floors. Great price for a fix and flip or keep it as a rental. Needs work.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $230,000
Welcome Home to 17 E Blake Lane over 1200 sq. ft. with basement. Needs a little TLC to make this your dream home. Detach garage and off street parking. There is a lot of potential in this home and will be a great home for it's next owner. Great for an investor or someone looking for a small project. HOME SOLD AS IS WHERE IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $109,000
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF NOTTOWAY COUNTY . THIS HOME STILL NEEDS SOME WORK BUT HAS GREAT POTENTIAL. PAVED DRIVEWAY AND CARPORT . FENCED IN BACK YARD . LESS THAN 10 MIN FROM BURKVILLE TRAIN STATION , WALKING DISTANCE TO CREWE COUNTRY CLUB .
3 Bedroom Home in Manquin - $324,950
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $199,000
You are almost home! Come view this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the highly favorable river front neighborhood of Historic City Point. This home recently had electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades with all inspections from Hopewell City passed. Bring your vision for the furnishes and make this house into your home. Home is selling "AS-IS" Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $65,000
Historic fixer-upper! What you see is what you get - this is zoned multi-family, so fix it up as a duplex and rent out both, renovate it to live in a large Colonial home, fix it up and flip it, the choice is yours! This property definitely needs TLC and will not qualify for traditional financing. Motivated seller!
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $234,999
VA Assumable Loan @2.65%. Homeowners state that original hardwood floors are under carpet and LVP throughout house. This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in Petersburg's Historic District and situated on a corner lot in the heart of Walnut Hill! The 1st level of the home features a foyer w/chandelier & LVP flooring throughout, half bath, Livingroom w/ C/FAN & gas FP, large formal dining room, kitchen w/ plenty of white cabinetry, recessed lighting, GRAN C/TOPS & SS APPL, storage closet, laundry room & 9X7 walk-in pantry area. The 2nd level offers a Primary bedroom w/ C/FAN, carpet & 12X7 ATT BA w/ C/ TILES, tub/shower combo & single vanity w/ storage. Two additional bedrooms w/ C/FANS, carpet & ample closet space, linen closet and hall full bath w/ C/TILES, tub/shower combo & single vanity w/storage complete the space. There is an additional room off of the 3rd bedroom that can be used as an Office, Sitting Room, Nursery or 4th Bedroom. This home boasts NEWER roof, HVAC and hot water heater 2019, LVP throughout 1st floor and carpet throughout 2nd floor, large fenced in backyard great for pets or entertaining friends and family.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $205,000
This cute cottage is move in ready and Priced to SELL! If you are looking for 1st floor living this is it! Close to shopping & major highways. Spacious front porch, 3 oversized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Additional full bathroom, Eat in Kitchen with tiled backsplash & plenty of storage space, Additional Room which can be used as an office & Laundry Room. Flooring is Vinyl plank throughout with 1 Bedroom with carpet & a fireplace, Although no known defects, the fireplace conveys AS-IS. Plenty of outdoor living space! Detached storage shed convey AS-IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Disputanta - $85,000
Calling all Investors! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on 1.002 Acres in Prince George. Eat-in Kitchen, nicely sized bedrooms. Good potential. This house is sold strictly As-Is, Where-Is. CASH SALE ONLY!
4 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $50,000
Investor Special! Property needs Renovation. It has been vacant for several years, some fire damage from stove fire & water damage where the fire was put out. The property has a nice lot with 125 ft road frontage. Property is being SOLD AS-IS and may not qualify for traditional financing, may need a rehab loan or cash. Inspections are for buyer's information purpose ONLY. Utilities will NOT be turned on by the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $274,500
A Vintage Townhome in the Carver District creates an Urban Living Lifestyle with easy access to Interstate 95 and 64 interchange. Walking distance to VCU, MCV and VUU, shops, movie theaters, and restaurants in the Richmond Downtown area. The townhome has a large living room with a bay window opening into a first-floor bedroom. The enclosed Spiral staircase leads to the second floor, with two large bedrooms and a large family room area for family gatherings. Three fireplaces (non-working) and ceiling fans. A Great Value and Investment Opportunity-MUST SEE!
2 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $120,000
Cape cod style home nestled on an open 5 acre lot. Investor special! Plenty of living space with nice stone/brick fireplaces. Property is being sold as-is. Cash only. Seller will not turn on utilities. THERE IS A 48 HOUR RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $97,500
BACK ON MARKET NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Positive Cash-Flow Potential. Historical Renovation Plans for the Duplex have already been approved by the Historical Society.
6 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $499,999
This lovingly restored, 6-bedroom property that operated as a well-established Bed and Breakfast for over 30 years is now being sold as a single-family home. Built in 1902, the home's historic integrity has been well maintained with modern upgrades. All rooms w/private en-suite baths, a welcoming parlor w/fireplace, comfortable sitting room, & recently remodeled kitchen. Former innkeeper's quarters featuring a private bedroom, bath, & sitting room could serve as a perfect in-law suite or handicapped-accessible space. Property boasts sunny dining room & cozy front porch for casual breakfast & coffee. Adding to the charm of this historic property are original moldings, hw floors, wainscoting, French doors, & relaxing wrap-around porch. The buildings out back once served as rentals & could be restored to offer additional living space! Located minutes from Fort Pickett and FASTC. Items for B&B Sold separately include antique furnishings, bed linens & associated housewares.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $335,000
THE ONLY HOUSE IN ALL OF CHIMBORAZO PRICED UNDER $340K!! Great opportunity to renovate a charming fixer-upper, AMAZING location on the hill near The Hill Cafe! Only $196 PER SQUARE FOOT!! Close to Chimborazo and Church Hill neighborhoods. Just minutes from some of the city's most popular eateries, including Grandstaff and Stein, Proper Pie Company, Lulu's and the Boathouse Restaurant. Enjoy the outdoors at nearby Chimborazo Park and Libby Hill Park, or take a stroll to the Clay Street Market for fresh produce. Chimborazo Park offers 30 acres of national and local park, access to walking trails, mountain bike trails, dog park, playgrounds, and breathtaking panoramic view of the city. The home boasts 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout most of the interior, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, while the living room features a fireplace with a stunning mantle and dentil crown molding. With its prime location and endless potential, this property is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to put their own personal touch on a home in one of Richmond's most sought-after neighborhoods!
2 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $198,000
PRICE REDUCED! 3 Separate lots being sold together as one. Keep the whole 2.4 acres of land and home to yourself or use the others lots for investment or income properties. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office, third bedroom or sitting room, a separate laundry room where there is access to the small cellar, kitchen with granite, a full dining room, bathroom, living room and two bedrooms off to the left before reaching the front door where you will find yourself wanting to sit a moment on the full front porch and watch the yard. Plenty of storage with two exterior sheds. House has a metal roof, newer well & alternative septic system within the past 5 years while it was being used as a rental. You could own your own home for less than you pay in monthly rent! Conveniently located just outside of the town of Louisa and only 14 miles to Zions Crossroads. Property location qualifies for rural zero down loans, contact us today to schedule your showing. FHA Appraisal came in at 210k 1/17/23 that shows some items that need to be repaired and sellers are willing to negotiate these items. Septic Inspection, WDI Inspection and Water Quality Testing were all done in January.
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $249,950
BACK ON THE MARKET - ABSOLUTELY NO FAULT OF THE SELLER. Welcome to this VERY CUTE completely RENOVATED 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home just moments from 295 & Fort Lee in Hopewell! NEW ROOF, NEW LVP, NEW PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW WATER HEATER! Large lot offers plenty of space for entertaining and activities. You'll be welcomed by an open floor plan beginning in the living room & dining area with LOTS of NATURAL LIGHT. Two spacious bedrooms - one with a WIC, updated & renovated common area full bath and half bath. In the kitchen, you'll find lots of cabinet space, NEW appliances and ceramic tile. Large laundry/mud room offers plenty of space for all things dirty! Spacious third bedroom just off the laundry area with a ceiling fan. At the back of the home, you'll LOVE the LARGE primary bedroom complete with PRIVATE bath with a double vanity and LUXURY tiled shower. Detached garage with lean-to perfect for housing all of your lawn tools and outdoor toys! Replacement windows throughout - fogged windows are on order for replacement.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $315,000
Beautiful fully renovated single family home, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathrooms, with the option to make a 5th room or a nice, big studio on main level. Very close to 95 main freeway. Historic home, lots of space, hardwood floors combined with fresh carpet. Basement fully finished with independent entrance and full bathroom. Very open and large kitchen, fully renovated, granite counters, built-in microwave, dishwasher, all brand new. CF, cathedral ceiling and much more. See floor plan. Come see it! Seller offering closing cost up to $12,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Dunnsville - $950,000
This waterfront home is situated on 3.3 acres with sand beach, pier and 300'+ of frontage on the Rappahannock. The view is both long and wide. Improvements include a 2 car detached garage as well as a 30' X 50' metal pole building with lean-to and car port. The home features a large sunroom facing the River and a porch wrapping around on one side of the house. The eat in kitchen opens to a family room and on to the sunroom offering a wonderful river view from the minute you step in the back door. The kitchen features custom hickory cabinetry and new laminate flooring. A laundry/pantry/office adjoins the kitchen. There are spacious formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the living room. The first floor primary bedroom is spacious with ample closet space and a remodeded bath with low threshold shower. The 2 upstairs bedrooms are large enough to accommdate all the grandkids. This home has undergone serveral renovations and offers comfortable year round living only 1 hour from Richmond. You can work from home with Breezeline high speed internet.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,295,000
Ready for the easy life? This impeccable renovation leaves nothing to do but enjoy this gracious and fun home. In 1905, architect Claude Howell used golden brick and diamond-paned bay windows to create this bright and livable Monument Avenue mansion. Formal rooms are large and airy with original wood floors, mouldings and columns. The new eat-in kitchen has gorgeous and plentiful stained maple cabinetry, marble counters, Jenn-Aire and Subzero appliances and a convenient wet-bar. Relax in your award-winning primary suite with bath by Lane Construction recognized as the best remodel in Richmond in 2022! The bedroom has a cozy sitting area centered on one of 4 gas fireplaces in the home. 3 additional bedrooms each with a dedicated bath are on the 2nd and 3rd floors. A 3rd floor rec room has a Murphy bed & kitchenette for guests. Take the elevator to your basement getaway with a temp-controlled wine cellar, craft room, exercise room and media room with a fireplace. The rare double lot & 3 story back porch lets you enjoy outdoor living and rooftop views with friends and family.1740 sq ft in basement. Carriage house has a 4 bay garage. 5 off-street parking spaces add to easy city living!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $850,000
Designer's own home! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2/2 bath Fan townhouse on a great block. The current owners renovated everything in 2016! First floor has fenced front brick patio with beautiful flowering hydrangeas, covered front porch, Foyer with chandelier, Living Room with bay window and chandelier, Dining Room with fireplace and chandelier, Beautiful Family Room with bay window and chandelier, Stunning new (in 2016) Kitchen with beautiful granite, beautiful backsplash, 6 burner plus griddle gas stove, huge amount of counter and cabinet space, Sub-Zero fridge, renovated Powder Room, Bar/Butler's Pantry with glass front cabinets and wine fridge, large pantry, and large back deck. Second floor has huge Primary Suite with beautiful Primary Bath with huge marble shower and dual vanities and 2 custom walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms, renovated Hall Bath, and front loading washer and dryer. Renovations in 2016 included: New Roof, new HVAC, new Kitchen and baths, new Master Suite, removal of spiral staircase and more. Huge basement (1385 s ft) that is heated and cooled- great storage and office space. Off-street parking. Don't miss this opportunity for a beautiful Fan home!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $585,000
You will love this NORTHSIDE RENOVATION! Featuring a TWO CAR DETACHED GARGE, a large sodded, fenced-in yard and large front sitting porch. With coffered ceiling details, a custom bar in the dining room, large eat-in kitchen and large living spaces. Large primary suite with a walk in shower and sitting shelf, walk in closet and plenty of natural light. FOUR bedrooms and THREE and a HALF bathrooms, and a finished basement. Plenty of storage space in the attic and garage. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $184,900
Welcome HOME! This lovely one story is close to Fort Lee and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & just over 1,000 sq ft. Upon entry is the bright family room that flows into the dining area. The beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash & ample cabinet space! Just off the kitchen is a large utility room. Many upgrades & other features include vinyl window, refinished hardwood floors, dimensional roof, detached shed, fully fenced in yard & large attic space!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $197,950
Welcome Home! 2414 Warwick Ave! Very cute 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom Rancher! Home Features a New HVAC system! New flooring! Updated Windows! New Kitchen/ Kitchen includes new floor, Granites countertop/ new plumbing fixtures/ new stainless steel appliances ! Fresh Paint Throughout! Huge fenced Backyard !
Katie Castellani (804) 649-6122
@Katie_c912 on Twitter