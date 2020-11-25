Richmond Alternative School gives back: 'What can we do for our community?'

From Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, Trotter and the staff at RAS gave out more than 120 turkeys, and even opened the drive up at the school to the entire Richmond Public Schools community.

Richmond Public Schools has been the only school system to remain virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the four school systems in the Richmond area, RPS students are the most likely to be experiencing poverty. According to Superintendent Jason Kamras, almost 1 in 4 students in RPS is food insecure. The turkey drive was just one way to lighten the load for people who have been going through a hard time due to the circumstances of the pandemic.

Since the virtual opening of the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Jason Kamras has said that he wants teachers to focus on empathy and relationship building. That’s why the community effort to give back meant a lot to the principal, and he hopes that this will further the Superintendent’s common saying to build positive relationships and lead with love.