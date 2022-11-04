 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Richmond ambulance No. 85 is bound for war-torn Ukraine

  • 0
20221105_MET_AMBULANCE_AWE01

Chris Manson, founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine, said the ambulance behind him would be the 20th ambulance to go to Ukraine. He was speaking during a news conference at Richmond Ambulance Authority Friday, November 4, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

U. S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, speaks to reporters about supporting Ukraine. He was speaking at the Richmond Ambulance Authority in Richmond, Va., where the 20th ambulance as part of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine was announced Friday, November 4, 2022. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch

Ambulance No. 85, a roughly six-year-old member of the fleet at the Richmond Ambulance Authority, is preparing for reassignment.  

In the weeks to come, the boxy, white transport vehicle will board a jet or ship somewhere on the East Coast and cross the Atlantic ocean. The exact details of the voyage have been kept secret to maintain security. 

Its end destination: a fire department in central Ukraine. Its mission: to transport and care for survivors of attacks by Russian soldiers, who in the past eight months have killed Ukrainian citizens and soldiers and ravaged the country during an invasion.  

20221105_MET_AMBULANCE_AWE02

(L-R) John Littel, Virginia's Secretary of Health and Human Resources; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Chris Manson, founder of U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine; Sean T. Connaughton, CEO and president of Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association; and Chip Decker, CEO of Richmond Ambulance Authority; hold supplies for Ukraine in front of the 20th ambulance to be sent to the war-torn country. Photo was taken on Friday, November 4, 2022.-

"The world, led by America, has stepped up and said we're not going to let that happen," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Friday in a gathering to send off ambulance No. 85. 

It all started with a 7-year-old girl in Illinois. Seeing the destruction in Ukraine on the news, Lily Manson asked her father, "What can we do to help?"

People are also reading…

Manson works for a health system in Peoria, so he called a Ukrainian consulate and left a message, offering medical supplies and an ambulance. He quickly got a call back. Yes, we want the ambulance, the person on the line said. And when can we get it? 

Pain at pump remains for Virginia diesel users

The first ambulance boarded a 747 airplane out of Chicago, landed in Poland and was driven across the border. After the first ambulance arrived, the Ukrainians asked for 20 more. 

Manson started an organization called U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine that has delivered 18 vehicles, 2 tons of supplies and 60 automatic external defibrillators. Manson has driven two of them into Ukraine himself. They've gone straight in action in Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa. Seven more are being prepared for shipment, and Manson hopes to deliver at least 30 total. 

Ambulance No. 85 was due to be decommissioned. Though it's just six years old, it already has been driven more than 200,000 miles. The RAA could sell it, but there's not a great market for used ambulances – it would fetch only $5,000, a spokesperson for the Richmond Ambulance Authority said. It's far more useful to the people of Ukraine. 

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association helped arrange donations, and health systems contributed supplies. Virginia Commonwealth University health donated $20,000 worth of suture kits, gauze and tape.

Lohmann: Once a football standout and attorney, Virginia artist organizes art auction for Ukrainian children

On Friday, a group of people sent off Ambulance No. 85, loading the supplies and writing messages on its exterior. Manson wrote his name and his daughter's name. Another wrote RVA loves Ukraine, with a picture of a heart to convey the message. Members of the community are invited to write their own words. 

When Manson arrived in Richmond and saw No. 85, he took pictures and messaged them to the firefighters in Ukraine. They called it "beautiful" and "amazing." 

Manson has seen enough ambulances to know a good one. No. 85 has great tires, he said. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope joins meeting of Muslim Council in Bahrain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News