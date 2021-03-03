Richmond and Henrico Health Districts holding large-scale events where up to 12,000 seniors can get vaccinated

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, in conjunction with Henrico County, will be holding three "large-scale" vaccination events in the coming days where up to 12,000 seniors are expected to receive vaccinations, including the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot that was just approved by the FDA.

The events, which will be held Saturday , Monday and Wednesday (March 10), will only be open to preregistered seniors over the age of 65. Those selected seniors will be notified via email.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those preregistered at the Saturday and Wednesday events, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered Monday.

“It is more important now than ever for preregistered Richmond and Henrico seniors to check their email and answer their phone,” said Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico health districts, in a press release Wednesday. “This event will vaccinate the majority of the seniors on our preregistration list.”

According to the release, many of the seniors who already provided their email addresses to the health district will be contacted between now and Friday. Those emails will come from the CDC's Vaccine Administration Management System that has a "@envelope.mail.vams.cdc.gov" domain name in the email address.