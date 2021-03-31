Richmond and Henrico move into Phase 1c, one month before all adults will be eligible for a vaccine

Richmond and its surrounding counties are estimated to see an influx of supply in the coming weeks as the state begins to determine distribution based on where there's still a high level of interest in vaccinations.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said VDH is "monitoring vaccine rates across localities to ensure that all of Virginia is able to move into Phase 2 at roughly the same time." The final dates aren't determined, but Avula said the districts will likely widen their eligibility within a date range rather than all in one day.

The staggering of Phase 1c throughout Virginia has prompted residents to flock to other localities to access a dose they're not eligible for in their home health district. There are no guidelines barring Virginians from doing this, with the exception of a VDH announcement last week urging individuals to stop driving to community vaccination centers without an appointment.