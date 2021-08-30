Richmond and Henrico opening four weekly COVID vaccine hubs in September to widen access, education

Richmond and Henrico's health districts are opening four community vaccination hubs in September throughout the city and county's least-vaccinated areas.
Each will be open one day a week.
“What we learned throughout our vaccination efforts so far is that a combination of clinics at stable locations and popup events with community outreach is helpful in creating vaccine access,” said Joanna Cirillo, public health nurse supervisor at Richmond and Henrico's health districts. “These small hubs allow for folks to learn about events through word of mouth ... communities know where we will be."
Prompted by the closure of George Wythe High School's mass vaccine clinic ahead of school starting, the additional sites are the latest local effort to address the ongoing problem of vaccine demand waning as infections rise and unvaccinated people carry the most at risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.
At 3,113 new cases per day, Virginia is averaging more than triple the number recorded last month - pushing the entire state to high levels of community transmission. Vaccinations haven't seen the same jump, but slightly budged from 13,110 in late July to almost 16,000 on Monday.
The all-time-high was in April, when providers were administering 86,421 doses daily.
But while Virginia's averages show 64% of the population has received at least one dose and 57% are fully vaccinated, the majority of Virginia's localities aren't there yet.
Richmond only recently passed having more than 50% of its population partially vaccinated. About 45% is fully vaccinated. The only racial, ethnic or age group to reach President Joe Biden's goal of 70% with at least one dose is the 65 and up population.
In Henrico, 63% are partially vaccinated and about 57% have received all the recommended doses. Only Latino and Asian residents have exceeded the 70% threshold while 74% of those 18 and up and 87% of residents 65-plus are partially vaccinated.
And similar to statewide trends, Richmond and Henrico's highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the wealthiest areas.
Back in March, the localities launched six-week community hubs to widen access and educational outreach in areas with decades of limited health resources and neighborhoods where residents might lack transportation to sites or have issues accessing the registration system.
Richmond and Henrico's site notes these barriers are most common in lower-income neighborhoods where residents are older or identify as Black or Latino.
Eight months into the rollout, the greatest challenge is ensuring people have access to "medically accurate and culturally relevant information about vaccines," said district spokeswoman Cat Long.
Clinical and outreach teams are reporting vaccine skepticism as the greatest factor for why unvaccinated people haven't received a shot against the virus, Long added. An additional barrier that Long said has "likely contributed to disparities and overall level of transmission" is people not being able to take sick leave in case they have side effects from the vaccine or need to quarantine.
"This is especially problematic given that people can experience multiple barriers layered on top of one another," Long said. "Many folks still have responsibilities of childcare, elder care, errands, or household management that they need to tend to on their days 'off."
Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the sites - in addition to the popup events, pharmacies and other vaccine providers - allow the agency to maximize their community partnerships who already have trusted relationships with residents.
One of the new hubs is at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard, which is lined with tortillerias and Latino-owned restaurants. This location is open Tuesdays until 6 p.m., a decision made because residents said evening hours aligned better with work schedules.
The Friday site is at the districts' Henrico West spot, a clinic that has helped immigrants and refugees get vaccinated since the start of the rollout.
Viray said in a recent briefing more vaccination clinics are underway, including various back-to-school events with Richmond and Henrico's school systems at Whitcomb Court and Broad Rock Farmer's Market.
For more vaccination opportunities, visit vax.rchd.com.
The weekly community hubs will be open:
Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 7 at Second Baptist Church. 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard
Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Henrico Recreation Center. 1440 N Laburnum Avenue.
Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 400 East Cary Street.
Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. RHHD's Henrico West Location. 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
