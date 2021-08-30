Richmond and Henrico opening four weekly COVID vaccine hubs in September to widen access, education

Clinical and outreach teams are reporting vaccine skepticism as the greatest factor for why unvaccinated people haven't received a shot against the virus, Long added. An additional barrier that Long said has "likely contributed to disparities and overall level of transmission" is people not being able to take sick leave in case they have side effects from the vaccine or need to quarantine.

"This is especially problematic given that people can experience multiple barriers layered on top of one another," Long said. "Many folks still have responsibilities of childcare, elder care, errands, or household management that they need to tend to on their days 'off."

Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said the sites - in addition to the popup events, pharmacies and other vaccine providers - allow the agency to maximize their community partnerships who already have trusted relationships with residents.

One of the new hubs is at Second Baptist Church on Broad Rock Boulevard, which is lined with tortillerias and Latino-owned restaurants. This location is open Tuesdays until 6 p.m., a decision made because residents said evening hours aligned better with work schedules.