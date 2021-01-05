Richmond and Henrico release next tier vaccine plan as 1 in 6 Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19

While almost half a million have been distributed, less than 22% have been administered, drawing frustration from some health care workers and long-term care residents and staff who've yet to receive the first dose. Gov. Ralph Northam is set to update the state on vaccine distributions on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The VDH reports that more than 18,500 health care workers and 21,315 long-term care residents and staff have had COVID-19. More than 2,400 people in long-term care facilities had died.

As of Tuesday, one out of every six people tested for COVID-19 in Virginia has received a positive result. This is the highest positivity rate the VDH has recorded since May 8. The highest was 20.2% in April.

The state is averaging more than 4,500 new cases per day, which is almost double the average a month ago. Virginia recorded 4,377 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 371,913. More than 120,000 of those were in the last month.

There have been 5,191 total deaths from the virus across Virginia. A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the death toll could more than double by April 1.