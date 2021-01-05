Richmond and Henrico release next tier vaccine plan as 1 in 6 Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced Tuesday that they anticipate vaccinating front-line essential workers and people over the age of 75 in February. This next tier includes grocery store employees, public transit workers, police officers and teachers per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is one of the first local health departments in Virginia to release a timeline for those next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff are prioritized in the first round of vaccinations due to high risk of infection. On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that more than 18,500 health care workers and 21,315 long-term care residents and staff have had COVID-19. More than 2,400 people in long-term care facilities have died.
State officials have said 500,000 people fall under this first round, which also includes health care workers outside of hospitals. In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, that number is estimated to be roughly 60,000. As of Tuesday, about 20% of the people in the local group had received their first dose.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are reporting more than 14,300 long-term care residents and staff have been vaccinated through their employers or pharmacies enrolled in the CVS and Walgreens partnership with long-term care facilities.
While almost half a million have been distributed, less than 22% have been administered, drawing frustration from some health care workers and long-term care residents and staff who've yet to receive the first dose. Gov. Ralph Northam is set to update the state on vaccine distributions on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
As of Tuesday, one out of every six people tested for COVID-19 in Virginia has received a positive result. This is the highest positivity rate the VDH has recorded since May 8. The highest was 20.2% in April.
The state is averaging more than 4,500 new cases per day, which is almost double the average a month ago. Virginia recorded 4,377 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 371,913. More than 120,000 of those were in the last month.
There have been 5,191 total deaths from the virus across Virginia. A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the death toll could more than double by April 1.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard shows 2,918 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or have tests pending. This is an increase of 153 from Monday.
More than 31,700 total people have been hospitalized and discharged, the closest representation of COVID-19 recovery that exists.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,526 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 139 since Monday. This figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Richmond-area numbers
On Monday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw an increase of 676 COVID cases, 12 hospitalizations and five deaths from Friday.
The area now has a total of 42,738 cases, 2,157 hospitalizations and 681 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,743 cases, 571 hospitalizations and 98 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 15,393 cases, 694 hospitalizations and 208 deaths.
Henrico has had 13,340 cases, 692 hospitalizations and 297 deaths. Hanover has had 4,262 cases, 200 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.
