Richmond and Henrico residents no longer need to pre-register for a vaccine, can directly make appointments

The slow process prompted people to register on multiple systems, find a dose through pharmacies or join Facebook groups for vaccine hunters.

Residents being able to directly schedule a shot also reduces accessibility barriers, said Jackie Lawrence, director of health equity for Richmond and Henrico's health districts.

One factor in how health departments determined who they sent sign-up links to was speed in which an individual registered, placing people who can't navigate or don't have stable access to the internet at a disadvantage.

In Richmond, 1 in 4 residents don't have a broadband internet subscription, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In Henrico County, it's 1 in 7.

Online tools such as VaccineFinder, which maps pharmacies and hospitals with available slots, require sifting through multiple websites before reserving a vaccine and information is available primarily in English.