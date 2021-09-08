Richmond and Henrico welcome about 68,000 students into school buildings after predominately virtual academic years

"I was getting a lot of stuff through email that I missed. When I did try to enroll her... in the virtual academy... that was full," she said.

Cheryl Burke, chairwoman of the Richmond School Board and former principal at Chimbarazo, was excited for kids to return, but also reflected on the state of some of the decades-old buildings in RPS.

"Richmond Public Schools, in all sincerity... are ready, prepared, and set... there's no doubt about it that every item that needed to be addressed in preparation for this," she said in an interview. "The sad part about it is knowing how the conditions of many of our schools, we had to go through this particular pandemic to get the funding to upgrade and improve."

Wednesday morning Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell visited three newly constructed schools: Holladay Elementary and Highland Springs and J.R. Tucker high schools, to celebrate the first day of school. Richmond also welcomed students into three new buildings: Henry L. Marsh III and Cardinal elementary schools and River City Middle School.