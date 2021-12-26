Richmond anesthesiologists’ lawsuits against patients show surprise bills run deep in U.S.

Gwendolyn Peters, 67, said she was shocked to receive a court summons this summer. Commonwealth was suing her for $1,000 for anesthesia during a lumpectomy for breast cancer in 2019, according to court records.

“This is the first time I have ever been in this situation,” she said, sitting in the Chesterfield court with half a dozen other Commonwealth defendants.

Because patients typically have little or no control over who puts them under, Brown said, anesthesiologists face less risk to their businesses and reputations than other medical specialists do in using aggressive collections tactics.

The specialty is often “one of the worst offenders because they don’t depend on their reputation to get patients,” she said. “They’re not going to lose business because they engage in these really aggressive practices that ruin their patients’ finances.”

The average annual deductible for single-person coverage from job-based insurance has soared from $303 to $1,434 in the past 15 years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Deductibles for family coverage in many cases exceed $4,000 a year. Coinsurance — the patient’s responsibility after the deductible is met — can add thousands of additional dollars in expenses.