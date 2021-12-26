Richmond Anesthesiologists’ Lawsuits Against Patients Show Surprise Bills Run Deep in US

For uninsured patients, Commonwealth matches any financial assistance given by the hospital and will be “enhancing” its financial assistance program in 2022, Williams said.

Two of the nine people being sued by Commonwealth and interviewed by KHN at courthouse hearings were Hispanic. Four were Black.

One was Darnetta Jefferson, 61, who underwent a double mastectomy in early 2020 and came to court wearing a cancer-survivor shirt. Commonwealth sued her for $836 it said she owed in coinsurance for anesthesia she was given during the surgery. Commonwealth’s lawyer agreed to drop the lawsuit if she agreed to pay $25 a month toward the balance until it’s paid, she said.

“If I ever have some extra money to pay it off someday, I will,” said Jefferson, who worked at Ukrop’s supermarket for many years before her cancer forced her to go on disability. “But right now, my circumstances are not looking good.''

Although she is living on a reduced income, her rent just went up again, said Jefferson, who also survived lung cancer diagnosed in 2009. Rent now runs close to $1,000 a month.

Paying Commonwealth’s bill in monthly $25 increments, she said, means “it’s going to be a long way to go.”