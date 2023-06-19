Richmond Animal Care and Control announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning that the shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue would be shut down for two weeks after a dog tested positive for canine influenza.

The shelter also said in its post that several other dogs are currently experiencing symptoms of canine influenza, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say can include cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy and reduced appetite.

The shelter also said that current strain can be passed to cats.

Animals with canine influenza typically recover within two to three weeks, according to the CDC, but secondary bacterial infections can develop and lead to more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.

New intake will be limited to animal bites and cruelty cases during the two-week period, and all animals currently in the shelter will remain there for observation and treatment.

Additionally, no visitors, volunteers or fosters will be allowed to enter the building, and the shelter is unable to go out into the field to pick up stray dogs. People who find strays in the next two weeks are asked to try to find the owner or contact the shelter to arrange pickup of a crate and food so that they can care for the animals until the quarantine is released.

"More to come but good gracious almighty we just need a big hug and lots of canine flu vaccines please," the shelter wrote on Facebook.