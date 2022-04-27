Richmond-area agencies partnering to create alert system for spikes in opioid overdoses

Richmond-area agencies have joined forces to create the Metro Richmond Spike Alert, which would notify residents of increases in opioid overdoses in hopes of preventing future deaths through awareness.

Announced Wednesday by Richmond and Henrico's health districts, the initiative would signal "the presence of illegal or diverted prescription drugs in the community that are more potent or more likely to cause an overdose" and put data already monitored by localities to use.

For those who sign up, the alert "offers life-saving education information," said Lauren Herschler, opioid outreach coordinator with Chesterfield County's mental health support services.

“We want to make sure folks are informed on overdose spikes in the region, what makes a person more vulnerable to overdose, signs of an overdose, how to respond, and where to access free naloxone," Herschler continued.

The COVID-19 pandemic drove opioid overdoses to record highs nationwide, fueling an already incalculable death toll as support services dwindled and people were avoiding seeking medical care.

Residents across Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond experienced a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020, according to local data. That's 430 people killed because of opioids, which can include heroin, synthetics such as fentanyl or prescription pain relievers like oxycodone.

When the opioid crisis was declared a statewide public health emergency in 2016, Richmond had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in the area. By 2020, the figure was 1.6 times higher and at 43 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The statewide death rate was 12.8. The highest fatality rates were among 25-to-34-year-old Virginians.

"Many families have experienced tragedy from an opioid overdose that could have been prevented," said Captain Michael Roth, supervisor of emergency medical services for Henrico County Division of Fire. "Spike alerts provide life-saving information that can help prevent these immeasurable losses."

While demographics are not available for every locality, county health rankings released on Thursday showed Black Virginians in some cities and counties are facing the highest death rates from opioid deaths of any racial or ethnic group.

In the initial years of the epidemic, the crisis was largely affecting white Americans.

Potential solutions to help abate the rise in overdose deaths will likely need further action from policymakers "to increase access to evidence-based care for substance use disorders, pain and harm reduction measures," read a report from the American Medical Association in a brief last updated Feb. 15.

One step was taken in 2021, when Virginia became the first state in the U.S. to establish an "opioid abatement" fund, which allows the commonwealth to use the money secured from opioid settlements to financially support efforts aimed at preventing the misuse of opioids.

Richmond and Henrico's health districts also offer free training on how to recognize signs of an overdose and to respond using naloxone. The health agency also offers free fentanyl test strips to detect whether fentanyl is present in pills or other drugs.

For more information, visit vdh.virginia.gov. People who are interested in receiving these alerts can sign up at rhhd.gov/spikealert.