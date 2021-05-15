Richmond-area Asian Americans come together to promote peace, harmony as they face increased violence and hate speech

Quentin Yan came to America in 1984 from China to attend graduate school at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. Yan, now 60, who has lived in Cincinnati and Charleston, S.C., moved to Henrico County eight years ago because of its thriving Asian American community.
As a first-generation immigrant, Yan, a marketing manager, recently debated with his two children if America is a melting pot or a salad bowl. His children said a salad bowl, saying that each person has distinct differences, while Yan said a melting pot.
“We are different, we have different cultures and different heritages but we have one voice [because] we are all American," Yan said in an interview Saturday. “We should cherish the differences.”
On Saturday afternoon nearly 250 people, including Yan, gathered at Short Pump Park to march for peace and harmony against the backdrop of a traumatic year that included a staggering increase in violence and hate speech against Asian Americans and a raging pandemic for many of their families.
Surrounding the march , a group practiced Falun Dafa — a spiritual practice in the Buddhist tradition that features four, slow moving standing exercises and meditation — dogs happily played in the dog park, children laughed on the playground and a graduation celebration was underway at the pavilion.
Asian people make up 9% of Henrico’s population, giving the county as one of the largest Asian populations in the state. Statewide, about 7% of Virginians are Asian, with Asian residents making up 4% of the Richmond region's population, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that “since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an alarming rise in hateful rhetoric and violence against Asian Americans. As Virginians, and as Americans, we have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are.”
Seventeen communities were represented Saturday: Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indonesian, Laotian, Nepali, Thai, Bhutanese, Filipino, Japanese, Malaysian, Pakistani, Vietnamese, Cambodian, Indian, Korean, Myanmar (Burmese) and Singaporean. The event was hosted by the Asian American Society of Central Virginia. Next weekend the group will host the 23rd Asian American Celebration as a virtual festival on Saturday .
For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed in May, the Commonwealth recognizes how Asian Americans enhance the state in all areas of life with their rich heritage, Northam said.
“I encourage Virginians to join us in celebrating AAPI history, people, and cultures, not just this month, but every month of the year,” Northam said.
Between March 19, 2020 and March 31, 2021, there were over 6,600 anti-Asian attacks including verbal harassment, physical assault and online bullying, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a group which tracks discrimination, harassment and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
In March 2021, the number of hate incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate increased from 3,795 to 6,603 — the same month shootings in Atlanta killed six Asian women.
Tinh Phan, founder and chairman of the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, which represents over 50,000 Asian-owned businesses and professionals in the state, came to the United States in 1975 after fleeing South Vietnam when it fell to communist forces from North Vietnam. Twenty-one years earlier, his family had left North Vietnam to escape communism and settled in South Vietnam only to have to leave once again.
“I’m not going to run anymore, this is my home,” Phan, 76, said, who upon arriving in America lived in Henrico County, before moving to Hanover County.
Phan said, while very few Asian Americans stand up and speak out against hatred, they continue to come together in solidarity.
“The more people pushing us with hate, the more people [that are] coming out in solidarity,” Phan said. “All different people came together even though there are certain fears of being attacked and [fears of] the pandemic.”