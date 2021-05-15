Richmond-area Asian Americans come together to promote peace, harmony as they face increased violence and hate speech

Quentin Yan came to America in 1984 from China to attend graduate school at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. Yan, now 60, who has lived in Cincinnati and Charleston, S.C., moved to Henrico County eight years ago because of its thriving Asian American community.

As a first-generation immigrant, Yan, a marketing manager, recently debated with his two children if America is a melting pot or a salad bowl. His children said a salad bowl, saying that each person has distinct differences, while Yan said a melting pot.

“We are different, we have different cultures and different heritages but we have one voice [because] we are all American," Yan said in an interview Saturday. “We should cherish the differences.”

On Saturday afternoon nearly 250 people, including Yan, gathered at Short Pump Park to march for peace and harmony against the backdrop of a traumatic year that included a staggering increase in violence and hate speech against Asian Americans and a raging pandemic for many of their families.

Surrounding the march , a group practiced Falun Dafa — a spiritual practice in the Buddhist tradition that features four, slow moving standing exercises and meditation — dogs happily played in the dog park, children laughed on the playground and a graduation celebration was underway at the pavilion.