Richmond area begins next phase of vaccinations

Hands planted inside his Adidas track pants, Steven Smith’s eyes glistened as the line he waited 10 months to stand in shuffled toward the door. The virus had barred him from visiting his son, a resident of a group home for people with disabilities, since the early days of the pandemic.
The splinter-thin prick of a needle awaiting him beyond the metal barricades on Tuesday was the closest Smith has been to holding him again.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to accelerate, there’s no telling when that time will come. But the 65-year-old retired pharmacist is set on “joining the war against the virus” until it does by signing up for the Medical Reserves Corps to vaccinate others, he said, and work to close the hole left in other parents like him with a bit of hope.
An estimated 7,000 people are expected to be vaccinated this week through the Richmond and Henrico Health District, which began the next phase of vaccinations on Tuesday with its largest event yet at Richmond Raceway.
When Smith’s turn came at around 1:30 p.m., the localities had already given out 500 doses. By 4 p.m., that number would double.
When Smith arrived, a volunteer pointed him toward a Spanish and English version of COVID-19 symptoms — fever, fatigue and difficulty breathing being among them — and asked if he’s experienced any.
“No sir, none of those apply to me,” he said.
Within seconds, Smith was completing an online questionnaire called VAMS on his phone for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that sends patients a record of their appointment and reminders for scheduling their second dose.
The registration table was next. Volunteers asked for his name, proof of identification and whether he had any high-risk conditions or history of allergic reactions. Smith shook his head. When given the thumbs up to wait for an opening at one of the 22 vaccination stations manned by nurses, he tucked his photo ID into his worn black leather wallet and leaned in.
“Soon, I’ll be a Medical Reserve Corps volunteer like you!” Smith said.
Good, they responded, grinning.
“We need you.”
Nearly 80% of Richmond and Henrico’s vaccination clinics have been run by the Medical Reserve Corps, a trained volunteer network that’s been essential in helping health departments staff COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. Many are retired health care professionals like Smith.
On Tuesday, about half of the vaccinators were nurses who came out of retirement to volunteer. Each station was complete with alcohol swabs, first aid kits, EPI pens and a kit with vials of the Moderna vaccines — which have a shelf life of a few hours — in addition to an iPad that helps nurses insert a patient’s vaccine information into the system.
Roughly 24 people cycled through every 15 minutes.
The nurses again check if patients have concerns or risk of allergic reactions prior to injecting a COVID-19 dose. Samuel Sessou, the provider on-call, is alerted to answer patient questions, which he said revolve largely around whether a chronic condition prevents them from getting a vaccine — it does not — or demystifying the vaccination process.
If allergic to polysorbate or polyethylene glycol, common vaccine ingredients, Sessou said he suggests people reschedule once their doctor writes an approval note. With a history of anaphylaxis, Sessou recommends people be monitored for 30 minutes rather than 15. Allergy medicine is provided in these cases.
Those at higher risk remain in-house near Sessou, who times the intervals while volunteers check on each person, whereas others wait for 15 minutes in their cars and honk if there’s an issue. Trucks with firefighters and paramedics circle the parking lots consistently, with volunteers on each corner as backup.
The complicated logistics are done by Virginia Department of Health staff like Sara Noble, the clinic nurse manager for Richmond and Henrico health departments who is chief of operations for vaccinations. Noble oversees staffing, registration and last-minute changes. Issues recently seen have been how to socially distance an influx of people coming in for vaccinations and quickly move people through the flow.
With Virginia seeing a record of 17,000 cases between Sunday and Monday, getting the virus while waiting in line is a legitimate fear.
The next hurdles will be moving through a new system called PrepMod and managing the ultra-cold storage of Pfizer shipments coming in next week, Noble said. Near the back of the vaccination tables is a station dedicated to placing doses inside of syringes based on scheduled appointments and eyeing the temperature of the cooler that stores the Moderna vials. So far, none have been wasted, Noble said.
“I finish every week with the goal of making sure that there’s none sitting in the freezer because it needs to be in people’s arms and not in my freezers,” she said. “And we’ve done that.”
Labels marking each syringe are typed into the system so that if a person has an allergic reaction, the health department can track everyone who received the same “lot” to check their status. These reactions have been extremely rare, Noble noted, but are bound to happen with mass vaccinations.
As of Tuesday, 341,388 total doses have been administered. Hospitals and local health departments have given out about 75%. The state is averaging nearly 17,500 doses per day, more than doubling the numbers reported last week. Despite the progress, Virginia continues to rank among the worst in the country for doses used, which state officials have attributed largely to lags in reporting caused by hospitals, health departments and pharmacies all using different systems.
Still, the state has drawn sharp criticism for trailing behind the national average of 50%.
“You have a lot of these folks who are working extremely hard and volunteering their time, or public health nurses who are working 12-hour days every day to get this done and it’s frustrating to hear those negative reports of it not going fast enough,” Noble said. “Or that we’re not working hard enough when the reality is … they have been waiting with bated breath to be able to pivot from trying to keep people from dying to actively doing anything to stop this pandemic.”
In the last hour of each event, the health department reduces the number of vaccines put out in case someone scheduled doesn’t show up. Richmond and Henrico have people on call within that timeframe to arrive before the shelf life expires.
Officials said last week about three people out of an expected 800-person event didn’t show up. Another day, it was about 11.
Next for Richmond and Henrico is the rollout of mobile clinics for hard-hit populations that might not be able to make it to vaccination events, which include people in correctional facilities and homeless shelters or those without transportation who are eligible in the first two phases.
The clinics could start as early as next week.
By the numbers
Virginia reported 4,526 new cases on Tuesday. Total caseload is now at 451,076. Of the 5,798 total deaths, 766 were recorded since Jan. 1. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3,151 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations.
Since Monday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw increases of 677 COVID-19 cases, six hospitalizations and three deaths. The area now has had a total of 52,115 cases, 2,393 hospitalizations and 749 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 11,529 cases, 605 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 18,955 cases, 730 hospitalizations and 229 deaths.
Henrico has had 16,396 cases, 739 hospitalizations and 319 deaths. Hanover has had 5,235 cases, 207 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
