Richmond area begins Phase 2 of vaccinations, making every person 16 and up eligible for a dose

Richmond and its surrounding health districts — Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy — have begun Phase 2 of vaccinations, making every person ages 16 and up eligible for a dose.

The Friday announcement comes a week-and-a-half after the localities moved into Phase 1c, the final prioritization stage for essential workers, and nine days before Gov. Ralph Northam's target date.

Residents who have pre-registered will receive emails and phone calls starting Friday to schedule a vaccine appointment for as early as next week.

The local health districts are also working through their existing waiting list to ensure those in Phase 1 have been contacted to receive a dose, falling in line with a state promise that by April 18 anyone in the first phase of vaccinations who wanted a shot would be able to at least receive a sign-up link.

"This is a turning point in our vaccine distribution," said Amy Popovich, nurse manager for Richmond and Henrico's health districts. "People no longer have to wonder if they qualify."

The local health districts will continue to prioritize essential workers and continue outreach to its hardest-to-reach and most high-risk populations