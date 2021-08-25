Richmond area drop-off locations for supplies for Afgan refugees heading to Fort Lee

Virginia has become the hub of a widening effort to resettle thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the United States prepares to withdraw troops from the Taliban-controlled country by Aug. 31.

Fort Lee, near Petersburg, is one of four U.S. Army posts that the government is relying on to temporarily house Afghans with special immigrant visas and their families. The first 221 immigrants under Operation Allied Refuge — 206 adults and 15 infants — arrived at Fort Lee on July 30.

Fort Lee and three other Army posts — Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Dix in New Jersey and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin — can handle up to 25,000 people.

In the Richmond area, local businesses are helping collect donated supplies for the refugees headed for Fort Lee. The supplies needed include personal hygiene products, travels kits for both men and women, snacks that are manufacturer wrapped), and games, toys, puzzles, and coloring books for children.

Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes said all five of its Richmond locations will accept donated supplies, which it will deliver to the Islamic Center of Virginia, which will get the items to Fort Lee.