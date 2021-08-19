Richmond-area ERs are seeing more patients, and they're sicker now than when the pandemic started

People leaving their houses as society came back to life brought problems, too, Szurkus said, including more heart attacks and more car accidents.

***

As hospitals are getting busier, the number of nurses available to treat patients in Virginia and across the country is simultaneously going down. Kathy Baker, associate chief nurse for VCU Health, who specializes in nursing workforce, believes the workforce in Virginia is 10% less than what is needed. The fewer health care workers a hospital has, the fewer patients it can accept.

The lack of nurses began before the pandemic as older nurses retired, and demand outstripped supply. There are between 100,000-110,000 nurses in the state, but experts have projected a shortfall of 10-20% this decade. The pandemic accelerated an already widening gap, Baker said, and acute care hospitals have been hit the hardest.

Since the pandemic, some nurses have left, reduced their hours or taken non-clinical jobs. Others have accepted higher paying travel nursing jobs. When hospitals don't have enough nurses, they often temporarily hire travel nurses to fill the gap. Last week, there were 32,000 open travel nurse positions across the country, the highest number ever, Baker said.