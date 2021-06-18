Richmond-area graduates reflect on attending high school during the pandemic, look forward to the future

He’s excited to attend Old Dominion University and dive right into the college experience, like attending classes, making new friends and possibly being a walk-on on the basketball team.

Having played basketball since he was four years old and three years as a point guard for Highland Springs, Jaylen would like to continue in college. If he doesn’t become a walk-on he will join an intramural team.

Having earned an associate’s degree from Reynolds Community College, Jaylen plans to graduate ODU in two years with his bachelor’s in business management and then attend law school.

“I want to study child custody [law],” Jaylen said. “I feel like I can help. People are going through that struggle every day.”

Jaylen took college courses at Highland Springs. His favorites were a history class, accounting, biology and political science. He enjoyed the material and the passion his teachers brought to teaching the classes.

This summer, before heading to Norfolk for college, Jaylen is working at the Richmond International Airport loading cargo off planes in the early mornings.

Richmond Public Schools' Armstrong High School graduate Indeya Mealy, 18, will attend Mary Baldwin University