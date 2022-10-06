Richmond area housing analysis says most of the city is unaffordable to middle class

Homeownership is becoming harder to achieve for an average person in the Richmond Metro Area, according to a recent analysis of the housing market. Large swathes of the city that were once affordable to the working class are on the verge of becoming inaccessible. Lower and moderate income communities are seeing some of the most pronounced effects of housing price increases.

The 2022 Richmond Area Market Value Analysis was completed by the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation, PlanRVA and the Philadelphia-based Reinvestment Fund. The groups reported an in-depth analysis and mapping of the community’s housing market through census-defined block groups.

MVA’s in general have been completed in a 31 communities around the country. Researchers said the findings of an MVA can be used to inform specific decisions, like the targeting and delivery of housing programs, or decisions over whether or not to renovate or rebuild housing in a certain community.

An inaugural housing market study over the region was done in 2017, which showed wealth disparities in communities of color. Some of the forces driving those disparities have only accelerated in the past five years, while the middle-class at large is also feeling the effects of rising costs.

According to the report, housing has become unaffordable to anyone making the median household income, or about $51,000 annually according to 2020 U.S. Census data, in most areas of the city. The only areas affordable to the middle class are in the East End, Southside or South Richmond, which are often communities of color.

The region's median home sales price rose to $291,722 in 2021, according to the report, an increase of almost $79,000 in four years.

When factoring for the median incomes for the area's Black and Hispanic populations, the study showed that even smaller portions in those communities were affordable.

“Price points in the Richmond area were substantially higher than we would typically see in communities where we work,” said Dr. Ira Goldstein, president of policy solutions at Reinvestment Fund. “Not only at the high end where there’s an expensive market, but in the more stressed markets in the Richmond area, those prices points were way higher than we’re used to seeing in distressed areas.”

The highest sale prices were concentrated in the city center pushing northwest toward the border of Henrico and into Short Pump, according to the report. A large portion of Chesterfield near the Powhatan border trended in the highest sales bracket.

The lowest median sales prices were shown in Southside neighborhoods like Manchester, and across the river in places like Chimborazo and the East End. Lower sales prices were noted to often be in distressed neighborhoods.

The analysis showed that typical sale prices in distressed areas were between $103,000 and $130,000. Similar areas in other U.S. cities have sale prices between $53,000 and $63,000.

The MVA also catalogued the penetration of real estate investors into the city’s housing market. Investors have been purchasing properties in low-income neighborhoods at substantially higher rates than in high-price neighborhoods.

Homeowners in neighborhoods with the lowest home value transacted with investors in one-third of real estate exchanges. Homeowners in areas with the highest home prices transacted with investors just 3.3% of the time. Median sale price neighborhoods sold homes to investors in rates between 13.2% and 8.6%.

Goldstein said that trend of homeowners selling to investors could result in a “loss of housing related wealth” in those communities, which are predominantly Black and brown.

A third finding of the 2022 MVA was an increased risk of displacement for people in middle class neighborhoods. It reported “extraordinary” increases in home sale prices among markets that were near the area’s median home value just five years ago.

Neighborhoods like Scott's Addition, Church Hill and North Side were nearly unaffordable for their current residents, according to the report. A few other neighborhoods in this category are in isolated portions of Manchester and South Richmond.

As those home prices increase, it becomes economically difficult for people and families of similar economic means to replace them.

Michael Smith, a program and strategy officer with RMHF, highlighted senior citizens as one group that was in danger of displacement, due to their proximity to streets with many recently improved homes.

Researchers said they are still analyzing the data to better understand the specifics of communities throughout the area. RMHF and PlanRVA are expecting to release more reports in the coming months with a full data release expected this summer.