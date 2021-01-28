Richmond area is vaccinating 7,000 older residents this weekend, but for some, the waiting continues

Gwenn Talbot doesn't want to die. Without a vaccine, her nightmares about the coronavirus convince her she could. The 70-year-old has put off medical appointments for months to avoid buildings littered with people, even ones scheduled to weigh the risks of having the colon cancer that killed her father.
Entering a grocery store in the early hours for older adults - who, like Talbot, are at least 90 times more likely to not survive the virus than people in their twenties - is the closest she's been to chancing her health.
Even then, Talbot said, "I come home and worry."
Vaccinating those ages 65 and over has been hailed as a critical step toward saving the nation's most vulnerable, one that Virginia launched into two weeks ago to accelerate a rocky rollout. Initially, this group would've been prioritized in the third phase, which has no definitive timeline.
Talbot, a Chesterfield County resident, navigated the technology-heavy process as quickly as she could following Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement and filled out a vaccine interest form that would place her on the highly-coveted waiting list.
The odds of getting a shot to protect Talbot against the virus dwindled once Virginia, alongside other states, learned of a federal supply shortage.
Renewing her faith was Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, along with surrounding counties, announcing on Thursday a push to vaccinate 7,000 adults ages 65 and up in the next three days. The events would prioritize those 75-plus.
The health districts will be contacting eligible residents who have filled out interest forms to register for an appointment through email and two phone calls between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Due to high volume of registrations, the health departments can't accept calls. The events will also not allow walk-ins.
Following Northam's guidance to redistribute doses for priority populations on Wednesday, with 50% going toward people ages 65 and up, VCU Health System donated a portion of its vaccine supply for the effort.
“We understand the significance this partnership across health systems and the local health districts will play for our senior adults,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of Chesterfield Health District. “We are taking the responsibility of vaccinating this community very seriously.”
Individuals will be able to receive their vaccinations from their car to minimize exposure and limit walking distance, according to a media release. Additional staff will also be on-hand to increase time with patients.
But the daunting task ahead is the nearly 150,000 residents - based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates for residents above the age of 65 in Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties - left to wait after this weekend.
Talbot fears she'll be one of them. By Thursday evening, she had yet to receive an email or call to sign up. Richmond City Health District tweeted for residents to be patient, saying "we're working as hard as we can to quickly and equitably vaccinate as many people as possible."
Seeing younger people and politicians jump ahead, and there being nothing she can do, has stripped Talbot's patience thin.
"Maybe if we put them last, you know, maybe we'd get ours. Maybe the elderly with medical conditions would be OK," she said. "It's very, very scary. When you're older, you have that time on your hands. You have more time to think about it."
There's no telling when vaccine supply will increase. Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, has urged Virginians repeatedly to hold off on receiving the vaccine if they're not high-risk and are able to work from home.
"My hope is that as people start to understand the limits on vaccines that are coming into our community, that we would all just say, ‘OK we’ve got to prioritize the people that we know are most likely to get hospitalized and most likely to die and let them go to the front of the line,'" Avula said in a recent interview.
In the meantime, Talbot said she'll be sitting by the computer she calls "a window to the world" and refreshing until good news comes through.
Daily numbers
Virginia has seen 5,121 new cases since Wednesday. Total caseload is at 493,674 cases.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2,706 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is a 162-patient decrease from Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged is almost 38,597 people.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached 6,308 on Wednesday, a single-day increase of 80. This is the fourth-highest number of new deaths recorded. The second was on Tuesday.
Vaccine updates
The percentage of vaccine doses administered in Virginia surpassed the national average of 54% once again on Thursday with 57% of its shots given, according to the CDC.
This makes the state 21st in the U.S. mere weeks after promising to accelerate distribution and fix the data entry errors state officials said led to incomplete figures.
Out of vaccines received for first doses, 70% have been given. Nearly a quarter of the supply allotted for second doses have been administered. The state is averaging more than 27,000 shots given per day.
Hospitals have been on that forefront of the vaccination efforts, administering a total of at least 317,837 doses, according to VHHA data. This number is from Tuesday and represents a 35% increase from last weeks.
With vaccines now being sent directly to local health districts instead of hospitals, there will be a limit on shots delivered daily by health systems, said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for VHHA, in a media release Thursday.
"Under current conditions, the available supply of hospital vaccine first doses is expected to be exhausted within the next week," Walker said.
This could change following President Joe Biden's plans to boost the number of doses sent to states in future weekly shipments.
Richmond-area figures
Since Wednesday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have seen an increase of 620 cases, 12 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
The area has had a total of 57,134 cases, 2,372 hospitalizations and 804 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 12,470 cases, 623 hospitalizations and 127 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 20,919 cases, 762 hospitalizations and 239 deaths.
Henrico has had 18,033 cases, 772 hospitalizations and 340 deaths. Hanover has had 5,712 cases, 215 hospitalizations and 98 deaths.
