Richmond area is vaccinating 7,000 older residents this weekend, but for some, the waiting continues

Individuals will be able to receive their vaccinations from their car to minimize exposure and limit walking distance, according to a media release. Additional staff will also be on-hand to increase time with patients.

But the daunting task ahead is the nearly 150,000 residents - based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates for residents above the age of 65 in Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties - left to wait after this weekend.

Talbot fears she'll be one of them. By Thursday evening, she had yet to receive an email or call to sign up. Richmond City Health District tweeted for residents to be patient, saying "we're working as hard as we can to quickly and equitably vaccinate as many people as possible."

Seeing younger people and politicians jump ahead, and there being nothing she can do, has stripped Talbot's patience thin.

"Maybe if we put them last, you know, maybe we'd get ours. Maybe the elderly with medical conditions would be OK," she said. "It's very, very scary. When you're older, you have that time on your hands. You have more time to think about it."