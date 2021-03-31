Richmond area moves into Phase 1c, one month before all adults will be eligible for a vaccine

Richmond and Henrico health districts entered the final vaccination stage for essential workers on Wednesday, one month before the state expects to make all adults eligible for a vaccine.
Chesterfield and Chickahominy, which includes Hanover County, is slated to follow on Thursday.
Once Phase 1c is in place, more than half of the localities' population of ore than 1.1 million people will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Starting at 5 p.m., up to 7,500 pre-registered residents within Richmond and Henrico who are in Phase 1c — workers in energy, construction, restaurant, transportation and media — will begin receiving sign-up links for an appointment.
Prior to Wednesday's announcement, only 10 of Virginia's 35 health districts had made the shift into the next phase, starting with Pittsylvania-Danville and Eastern Shore health districts on March 16.
The Virginia Department of Health has said the entire state would move into 1c by mid-April, a decision that's dependent on whether local health departments have reached their Phase 1a and 1b populations with a focus on hard-hit communities and if demand in those categories has decreased.
In their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy health districts reported that almost 29% of their total population has received at least one dose. In Richmond and Henrico, more than 70% of residents ages 65 and older who pre-registered have been vaccinated.
Richmond and its surrounding counties are estimated to see an influx of supply in the coming weeks as the state begins to determine distribution based on where there's still a high level of interest in vaccinations.
It is currently unclear how Johnson & Johnson halting future shipments after ruining 15 million doses will impact Virginia.
In a report from The New York Times, however, federal officials said the U.S. has enough to last through the end of May.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said VDH is "monitoring vaccine rates across localities to ensure that all of Virginia is able to move into Phase 2 at roughly the same time." The final dates aren't determined, but Avula said the districts will likely widen their eligibility within a date range rather than all in one day.
The staggering of Phase 1c throughout Virginia has prompted residents to flock to other localities to access a dose they're not eligible for in their home health district. There are no guidelines barring Virginians from doing this, with the exception of a VDH announcement last week urging individuals to stop driving to community vaccination centers without an appointment.
VAMS, the federal registration system people use to book a vaccination, also provides users the option of vaccine clinics more than 50 miles out. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, which are part of a federal partnership, allows eligible Virginians access to any of its pharmacies across the state.
Some residents have reported better luck refreshing pharmacy websites to get a shot than waiting for a link from the local health departments.
Though vaccinations continue to increase and inch toward the possibility of herd immunity, case counts are on the rise after plateauing in recent weeks. In the past month, Black residents in Richmond accounted for almost 62% of cases while being less than 50% of the city's population.
Latinos were more than double their share at 16% of infections. Before this past month, the case burden for Latinos was rolling in at a rate lower than the population percentage.
Statewide, Black and Latino Virginians are being infected, hospitalized and dying at faster rates when adjusting for age and population, ramping up the urgency to close the disparity gap in vaccinations.
But how quickly Virginia is moving through its phases has raised concerns that with millions now newly eligible, access could become more difficult for populations already having difficulties in navigating the rollout.
While Avula and local health districts have announced their ongoing push to reserve slots for priority populations, such as eligible Black and Latino residents in neighborhoods with high COVID-19 rates, these groups are 21.5% of total vaccinations by race and ethnicity.
Avula said the expansion of eligibility won't impact VDH's dedication to channeling vaccinations into the state's most high-risk communities and added that mobile vaccination clinics, community partnerships and door-to-door outreach will continue into Phase 2.
Before May 1, the VDH plans to offer an appointment to each person on the pre-registration list who is eligible in Phase 1 and districts "will likely also set aside appointments, or do targeted vaccination events each week in Phase 2 to catch Phase 1 individuals that weren't previously able to pre-register."
Virginias can register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682.
