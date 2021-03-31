Richmond area moves into Phase 1c, one month before all adults will be eligible for a vaccine

VAMS, the federal registration system people use to book a vaccination, also provides users the option of vaccine clinics more than 50 miles out. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens, which are part of a federal partnership, allows eligible Virginians access to any of its pharmacies across the state.

Some residents have reported better luck refreshing pharmacy websites to get a shot than waiting for a link from the local health departments.

Though vaccinations continue to increase and inch toward the possibility of herd immunity, case counts are on the rise after plateauing in recent weeks. In the past month, Black residents in Richmond accounted for almost 62% of cases while being less than 50% of the city's population.

Latinos were more than double their share at 16% of infections. Before this past month, the case burden for Latinos was rolling in at a rate lower than the population percentage.

Statewide, Black and Latino Virginians are being infected, hospitalized and dying at faster rates when adjusting for age and population, ramping up the urgency to close the disparity gap in vaccinations.