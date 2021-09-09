Richmond-area natives who enlisted after 9/11 find continued purpose after military service

“Luckily, all of my people came back with their lives and with their limbs,” Trezza said. “We had a handful of Purple Hearts, for like shrapnel and things like that. And a couple of trucks that may not have made it, but all the people made it.”

His deployment lasted 15 months. Originally, it was supposed to be only a year, but about three-quarters of the way in, Trezza said, they got the “happy message” that their stay had been extended. Trezza chuckled when he said “happy message.”

Trezza said he often had to treat Iraqi civilians. One of the most harrowing moments of his deployment was after a car bomb went off on a busy street corner. He saw it explode and the 20 or 30 people it hit. He was the first medic on scene.

“There’s certainly nothing special about my story. But there’s something special about a lot of people of that generation, that made that decision. You know, because when you’re signing that line, you know, there’s not only one war, but two wars really going on, Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said. “Chances are, you’re going to one of them. That’s a special class of people. I think it’s defining. 9/11 kind of defined that generation.”

After his tour, Trezza came home to Virginia and transitioned into the reserves, where he served for another 10 years.