Richmond-area police investigating pair of deadly shootings that happened minutes apart

Richmond and Henrico County police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that happened within minutes of each other.

At 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Henrico 911 received calls about a shooting in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. According to a news release from Henrico police, people ran from the area as shots were fired.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Ensor at (804) 928-0279, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or go online to P3Tips.com.

In a separate incident, at 4:14 p.m. Richmond police were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for a report of a person down.

Officers arrived to find a man in an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died.