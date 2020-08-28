Richmond-area private schools saw record applications this summer, but had no room to add students

"We had to re-engineer the campus in order to make it work," said Theodora Miller, St. Catherine's director of marketing and communications. The lower school opened last week, while the upper school opens this week, and together make up a student body of 960 girls, which is within their normal enrollment range. "Everyone has worked extremely hard to map out these elaborate plans."

While schools will welcome back the majority of their students, school officials say they're offering virtual options as well for small segments of their student population.

For example, Miller said St. Catherine's offers concurrent learning, which allows students to plug into their classes in real time, and follow along just as if they were in the classroom. The school has also invested in technology so they can provide devices to each student that they'll use throughout the year. The idea is that if the school has to go virtual, school officials can immediately pivot to their virtual learning plans and not miss a beat.

Concurrent learning is also an option if a child needs to quarantine at home because they've been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19.

"Parents are happy because their kids are in school and we've done a lot of training," Miller said. "But we also have the flexibility...if [in-person] is just not the right decision."