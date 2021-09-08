Richmond-area residents share their thoughts on Lee statue removal

At about 8:54 a.m. Wednesday, the 21-foot, 12-ton bronze statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and his horse was lifted from the pedestal on which he loomed for 131 years. Its removal marked the end of a 14-month legal battle to keep the statue in its place following Gov. Ralph Northam's June 2020 order that the state-owned statue must come down.
The monument to Lee was the first statue erected on Richmond's famed Monument Avenue - and the last to be removed. The Confederate monuments, their removal and the months of protests around Lee Circle were closely watched by people in Virginia and beyond. This week, Richmond-area residents shared their thoughts on Lee's last stand. (Some responses have been edited for length, clarity and style.)
***
The removal of the Lee monument is a good start to addressing racial inequity in Virginia.
As a young attorney 30 years ago I would drive down Monument Avenue past statues of defenders of slavery on the way to the John Marshal Courthouse, named after a prominent jurist, slave owner and enthusiastic proponent of laws protecting slavery, to represent African American clients in civil and criminal matters. We never discussed the obvious - the cards were stacked against them; that they would never get a “jump ball”; that the entire legal system was designed to keep them down. While many of my white colleagues believe the system generally is fair, most of my Black colleagues believe otherwise. A Black attorney in my office, elegantly dressed in a three-piece suite and carrying a briefcase, was recently mistaken for a defendant by a commonwealth's attorney in a rural courthouse … with a Confederate statue in the front lawn. The truth is the ENTIRE legal system is STILL riddled with institutional racism - commonwealth's attorneys routinely strike every Black juror, and insurance company lawyers do the same - a practice upheld by judges and condoned by current Virginia law. Now that the symbolic representations of racism are coming down, it is time for the General Assembly to begin the more difficult work of dismantling the legal framework which allows racism to flourish in our courts.
Geoff McDonald, Henrico
***
I have lived in Richmond for 60 years. I grew up in a multigenerational family. My grandparents were born near the end of the Civil War. I remember a steel engraving of Lee hanging on the wall alongside a photo of Stone Mountain, Ga. My grandmother had donated to that monument. There was never much talk about the war but I knew where their sympathy lay.
I moved to Richmond on a job transfer. I clearly remember my first drive down Monument Avenue. I was thrilled with the majesty of those statues. This feeling lasted for years. When my future son-in-law visited for the first time I proudly pointed out the statue and said there is Marse Robert. He was unimpressed.
Over the years my feelings have ebbed. After George Floyd’s murder I found I was very angry and that the statues represented a culture that no longer held any sway over me.
I now am convinced that it is time for the Lee monument to go. It no longer represents anything good about our great city and its future.
Take it down!
Edgar F Dickson Jr., Richmond's North Side
***
I have been a resident of the Richmond area on and off for 30 years, and a resident of Virginia all of my life. I am proud of where I live, Virginia's history, and its role in creating our nation. Our country was founded on the idea of free choice and individualism. We should be proud of these. Just look at what we have done. The history of the United States of America is woven with wonders and mistakes. Does this not mimic each of our lives? Are we not the whole of all we have done, said and thought? This is called history. Part of history will be gone today. It can never be replaced. The statue coming down will not change the lives of anyone in real ways. But the history it represents, good and bad, will soon be gone. It is a very sad moment in the history of Virginia, the United States, and the world.
Vicky Coiner, South Chesterfield
***
I hadn't seen, nor heard of, Monument Avenue or the Lee statue prior to moving to the greater Richmond area six years ago. While checking out Richmond during my first year here, I did drive down the road once to look at the statues. Not until Lee Circle was reclaimed as Marcus-David Peters Circle did I feel the need to return to Monument Avenue for any reason other than going somewhere else. The stories of people of color who were killed by police that surrounded the Lee statue were far more educational and worth my time than the Lee statue had ever been. I spent more time reading the stories than I had spent at the Lee statue in all the prior years combined. We all know why the statue was initially placed there and the message it was supposed to give to people of color. Richmond is a beautiful and vibrant city, and the Lee statue has no place in it. The Richmond that I found when I moved here is filled with people of all nationalities and skin colors, and the city should be welcoming to anyone who wants to move here and make it their home. The Lee statue finally coming down is excellent for Richmond moving forward to make the city more inclusive for everyone.
K.A. Johnson, western Henrico
***
Symbols carry weight. And the weight of slavery is one we as Americans have to acknowledge more thoroughly and thoughtfully than ever before. Our African American friends, neighbors and co-workers have been carrying this weight alone for far too long. Removing the Lee statue is an action we can and should support wholeheartedly as one step in picking up the burden so we can find a way to carry it together. I would rather have said "so we can find a way to carry this weight together."
Shera Gregory, Richmond
***
When I moved to Richmond, in 1977, I thought I had moved to a Lost Cause theme park: statues, streets, schools, bridges, buildings - the glory of the Confederacy was the only story Richmond was telling. It was the only story it told itself and the only story it told outsiders and newcomers, so it made it very difficult to bond with my new home. When I traveled on business or made new friends, saying, “I’m from Richmond” felt like saying, “I’m from Selma” or, “I’m from Little Rock.”
The last year has been difficult and I think that the graffiti-covered monuments are eyesores, but the process is a sort of civic adolescence - there is often some acting out to get to maturity. Yes, “It’s history and you can’t change it,” but we can change what and who we honor in our public spaces and the empty pedestals are a powerful witness on their own, a witness to a sort of civic growing-up process.
The time is not yet ripe for wise decisions about the future of those monuments’ spaces, so my hope is that we will press “pause” for five years and live with the reproachful presence of empty pedestals. I am now happy to say, “I’m from Richmond."
Robert Allen, Richmond's Museum District/Carytown
***
I have lived on the South Side of Richmond for 62 years but my very favorite memory of the statue dates back to December 1941 when I was 10 years old. My mother and I were in Richmond visiting her childhood friend. On Sunday, Dec. 7, we all went to services at Richmond's First Baptist Church, which was when I got my first glimpse of that magnificent sculpture. Coming from our farm two hours away, I had never dreamed of such a sight. It is something I will never forget because just hours later we learned about the attack on Pearl Harbor. Richmond is a city of such beauty, history and pride, which makes it unbelievable that some elected officials now seem determined to destroy it piece by piece. God have mercy on us all.
Jean B. Covington, Richmond
***
My own reaction is that this is an incredible loss for our city. Regardless of how one views the history of the Civil War, it IS historical fact, and Richmond played a very important role in that tragic war.
The loss is that this statue stood on that pedestal for 131 years. It was beautiful, stately and helps tell the story of Richmond. Removing symbols does not alter the history, but that appears to be the motivation of those seeking to tear down statues.
It comes across as an act of spite. Yes, slavery was part of our country’s and city’s past. No one denies it. But how does removing symbols change history? It does not. But it makes some people feel very good about themselves. But it is a tragic loss for our city’s historic profile.
The full story of Lee should be told. He opposed secession but refused to lead an army against his home. That is admirable. But the opposers of our history do not care about the full story. Their only goal is cancellation.
- Matthew M. Meade, Hanover
***
When I first moved here and for a long time, I just thought of these as pretty sculptures on a pretty street. I didn’t grow up here or in the South so I didn’t know the specific history of how/when/why these monuments were created, but being honest I also failed for far, far too long to reckon with the history. But years ago, I could no longer be that blind and could no longer ignore the obvious and understandable pain these monuments cause. They needed to come down and I wanted them to come down. I’m glad the day has finally arrived. The time for linking arms to listen to each other, to show care for each other, and to build a better community for each other needs to start now.
Rita Ruby, West End
***
Will the removal and relocation of a controversial statue have a significant, enduring impact on families of color in our region who cope with the daily impact of prejudice and discrimination? Maybe, but I doubt it. There's a lot more work we need to do - together. Yes, symbols are important, but there's far more. Let's not lull ourselves into thinking that moving a statue is the magical solution that will bring immediate unity and mutual respect. It’s easy to break something, and much harder to put it back together. This is just one step near the beginning of a long journey. We have so much more to do, at the level of our hearts, families, schools, churches, communities and country, to ensure that we constantly affirm that every person, regardless of ethnicity or skin color, is truly made in the image and likeness of God.
Father Jonathan Goertz, pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
***
General Lee's accomplishments after the Civil War superseded his roles in protecting our state of Virginia as well as the other states labeled as the Confederacy.
Historically tributes may be destroyed, but his legacy will live on no matter how much hatred is displayed by "woke" Democrats. To honor a convicted criminal and dishonor a leader is not right.
Robert E. Lee helped bring back Virginia to a place where a Virginian would be proud to live and be raised with morals and dignity. Can our present Virginia leaders do the same?
It does not appear that those who want to remove the statue remember Robert E. Lee for his contribution to Washington and Lee University.
Monument Avenue needs to change its name to the Avenue of Destruction.
- Clifford Almarode, Midlothian