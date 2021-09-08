Richmond-area residents share their thoughts on Lee statue removal

I hadn't seen, nor heard of, Monument Avenue or the Lee statue prior to moving to the greater Richmond area six years ago. While checking out Richmond during my first year here, I did drive down the road once to look at the statues. Not until Lee Circle was reclaimed as Marcus-David Peters Circle did I feel the need to return to Monument Avenue for any reason other than going somewhere else. The stories of people of color who were killed by police that surrounded the Lee statue were far more educational and worth my time than the Lee statue had ever been. I spent more time reading the stories than I had spent at the Lee statue in all the prior years combined. We all know why the statue was initially placed there and the message it was supposed to give to people of color. Richmond is a beautiful and vibrant city, and the Lee statue has no place in it. The Richmond that I found when I moved here is filled with people of all nationalities and skin colors, and the city should be welcoming to anyone who wants to move here and make it their home. The Lee statue finally coming down is excellent for Richmond moving forward to make the city more inclusive for everyone.