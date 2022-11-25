Richmond area shoppers strike gold on Black Friday sales

A survey from the National Retail Federation — the world’s largest retail trade group — estimates that approximately 166 million people planned to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday this year.

Of those millions of shoppers lined up Friday morning was Henrico’s Ryan Hines. He said he rushed to Carytown to get an early start on holiday shopping for his nieces and nephews.

“I always end up shopping after Thanksgiving. It’s my one tradition,” said Hines. “I’m just happy it’s been quiet out here most of the morning.”

According to NRF’s survey, more than two-thirds of holiday shoppers plan to shop this weekend. Of those shoppers, 27% say it’s because of tradition, 59% said it’s because of the deals and 22% say it had something to do with the holiday.

Stephen Ingram, of Hanover, said he chose to shop for himself Friday, as he walked out of Plan 9 record store early that morning for their Record Store Day specials.

“Food and records are the only thing I go out and shop for these days,” said Ingram. “I usually do my holiday shopping last minute, but I just had to grab some records this morning.”

NRF’s survey claims approximately 115 million people said they’re planning to shop on Black Friday, with around 64 million doing so on Cyber Monday.

Among Black Friday shoppers, 67% say they expect to head to stores, up from 64% in 2021, according to NRF.

Although inflationary pressure continues to dwarf the NRF’s estimated sales growth compared to 2021, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said his organization is hopeful that retail sales will strengthen.

“We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay,” said Shay.

Brandon Finchum, of Louisa, had a recent big win on the slot machines and decided to splurge on a 50-inch Insignia smart TV and a PlayStation 5 at the Best Buy in Glen Allen.

“It was just spur of the moment,” Finchum said. “The TV was cheap, so I got it.”

Wyatt Brown, of Mechanicsville, picked up some clothes from the H&M store at Short Pump Town Center to keep his fashion up to date. He said the crowds at Short Pump were reasonable for Black Friday.

“Honestly, I thought it’d be worse, but I think it’s been handled pretty well,” Brown said. “It doesn’t look hectic or anything.”

Short Pump customers had to wait in line at certain stores such as Lululemon, Aerie and PacSun to ensure the stores did not become overcrowded.

Kelsey Auld, of Richmond, waited in line at Bath & Body Works for the store’s annual “Buy 3, Get 3 Free” special.

“They had a mint section, which was pretty cool,” Auld said. “Other than that, the same old stuff.”

Auld said the Bath & Body Works employees were helpful and made sure people did not have long waits to enter the store.

“They’re very nice,” Auld said. “They moved it quick, and we got out.”

NRF predicts sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, down from the 13.5% growth of a year ago. Even though the holiday retail sales won’t increase as much, NRF still predicted this year’s holiday retail sales will be between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.