Richmond-area teachers are 'mentally exhausted' and 'fatigued;' they weigh in on challenges this academic year

Shannon Macaulay paused as she searched for a way to articulate why her 21st year in the classroom has been so achingly hard, why she feels like she runs marathons daily, yet goes nowhere.
Macaulay, a ninth- and 12-grade English teacher at Chesterfield County's Meadowbrook High, described the strain of unrealistic achievement expectations following a year and a half of interrupted learning over which she and her colleagues had no control. Teacher and substitute shortages add chaos to already busy days and leave her no planning time, and monitoring proper mask wearing and social distancing is nonstop.
Increasingly adding to her angst, Macaulay said, she feels the tension of those with axes to grind who question her profession and her credentials, whether from talking heads giving national perspectives or her social media feeds, which hit a little closer to home.
Teachers around the Richmond area are speaking out publicly about the realities of teaching this year and in some cases, pleading with their school boards for help.
Acknowledging their heavy workloads and subsequent rising stress levels, coupled with more teacher vacancies and smaller substitute pools, school divisions are responding, offering more time for planning by turning half days to full teacher workdays, or simply giving more days off or paying more for extra work.
"We're tired - students are tired," Macaulay said. "We, like people all across the world, are on sensory overload," especially when working above contract hours is met simply with more demands, more professional development, just...more.
"It may not seem like much," she said, "but one more [professional development session] might just be too much information to process."
***
Richmond Public Schools announced last month that the division would be closed the first week of November, coupling existing student time off and teacher workdays around Election day with an additional two days specifically meant to address employees' mental health.
In late October, Henrico Public Schools announced it was offering two additional early release days - Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 - as well as four potential student and staff holidays in the spring and summer in lieu of planned inclement weather days if bad weather doesn't materialize over the winter. Those dates are March 11, April 1, May 27 and June 17, meaning that the last day for students would be June 16.
Henrico also is offering extra pay for teachers who cover others' classes, and professional development has been paused to give teachers a chance to use student holidays for their own needs.
Henrico's news came with remarks from Superintendent Amy Cashwell, who said staff members "have consistently risen to every challenge, but I see the physical and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on them."
"Building in more flexibility and adding time for them to catch up - and catch their breath - is essential to supporting them and keeping them safe," she said in a written release.
Hanover County has four flex days built into this school year calendar, something school officials continued from the 2020-21 school year. Those days - Oct. 11, Jan. 24, March 7 and April 18, all Mondays - allow students to be home spending time on assignments while teachers have professional development and time for planning. Additionally, a previously scheduled half day on Nov. 12 became a full student holiday and unencumbered teacher workday that teachers could do from home.
Hanover also sent a note to parents recently about substitutes, encouraging applicants to apply and offering bonuses between $150 and $500 for those who work 15 to 50 days per semester.
Chesterfield teachers who have to cover another class are getting stipends of $33.83 per class - that's up from $29.18. Substitutes will earn $101.50 per day, unless that day is Friday or other high demand days, then the pay goes to $203 per day. Long-term sub assignments will earn $203 per day.
Additionally, the number of required training/policy modules for Chesterfield teachers have been reduced from 15 to 5 this year, and deadlines to complete them are being extended where possible.
Local actions mimic other school divisions around the area, including New Kent and King and Queen Counties, along with Hopewell City, which all decided that students and staff would have off the entire week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 22 to 26, rather than just the day before and after that Thursday, as most observe. Amelia County has declared the same, with Nov. 22 and 23 as holidays for students and workdays for teachers.
Making such changes shows school divisions are trying to be in touch with their employees, said Virginia Education Association President James J. Fedderman, though he cautioned that even with the changes, educators, are "fed up."
"Teachers [and] educators are mentally exhausted, they're fatigued," he said. "Many of them are neglecting their own personal health….because there are no substitutes" to fill in for them if they need to be out sick.
Educators "have to beg for the bare minimum," Fedderman said. "If [they] just had the assurance...of a duty-free lunch, or unencumbered planning period, that would be totally empowering."
***
Going into this school year, Meadowbrook's Macaulay explained how she underestimated - vastly - the amount of time she'd spend policing proper mask wearing and social distancing.
It's all day long, during class and in between classes, as teachers have become hall monitors anytime students are in the hallways or need to go the bathroom or lunch. Those duties take away the few minutes she had to prep in between classes, make phone calls or copies, or use the bathroom.
But more than that, teachers feel what their students feel, Macaulay said, and her students seem to be struggling to adjust to normal.
Attention spans are shorter, she said, half joking that she relies on her theater background much more these days than in years past to keep students interested.
It's the little things, like a student who picked up their cell phone in the middle of her class earlier this year and made a phone call as a dumfounded Macaulay watched.
Texting is one thing, she said, and policing cell phone usage is another part of daily classroom management for today's teachers. Making a phone call, however, was a bit more outlandish, yet Macaulay said she doesn't necessarily blame her students, some of whom entered high school as freshman having had the nearly two previous years - formative middle school years - disrupted by a pandemic.
"We've all forgotten what normal is," she said, yet "people are expecting normal from us."
***
Brennan Neal is in his fourth year teaching at Hanover County's Mechanicsville High School, having taught previously in Panama City.
Talking about Hanover's flex days, Neal said teachers were told that those days were specifically created as time for professional development on a new program called the Teacher Clarity Initiative. The initiative is meant to help teachers create measurable learning objectives that they write on their boards every day, along with success criteria needed to reach those objectives.
Neal said his first flex day, which was last month, started with a staff meeting, followed by professional development for the new initiative, then a break for lunch, then more professional development on that same initiative.
Initially, he said, teachers were told to report to school, but the division changed its mind the Friday before the Monday flex day, and teachers were allowed to remain at home. That helped somewhat, he said, and the professional development sessions were recorded so teachers who didn't participate live could watch them on their own time.
However, the initiative is required for teachers this year, and strictly enforced by department heads.
Neal said he has no problem with the initiative, which he said is research-based with proven results.
His issue is the timing.
"The thing we need most is things to be taken off our plates," Neal said, pointing to that initiative that, while well-intentioned and useful under normal conditions, now takes much-needed time away from teachers who are struggling to stay afloat in a tough year. That, and he hasn't seen any changes in his classroom since implementing the initiative. He said students don't pay the objectives or criteria - which he writes daily on his board - much attention.
"There is enough going on for us this year that adding [new initiatives] doesn't seem like the right thing to do," he said, calling the flex days as they're used now a "Band-Aid for a gaping wound."
"We need more than just one day to catch up," he said, especially because student learning is so far behind. "The learning loss this year is way more than we’d see in a typical year [and] we’re having to do a lot more work to get them where they need to be."
***
Chesterfield's Macaulay echoed Neal's thoughts on the academic gaps teachers are trying to fill, and said she has a hard time with a culture that seems intent on trying to get students caught up to unrealistic standards.
That, and administrators don't always understand that many students have had a hard time simply adjusting to being back in school, she said, noting that incident with the student making the phone call.
"We're all out of practice with routines," she said, and "we need to be allowed to work with our students in a way that reflects the fact that we're all out of practice with regular school."
Taking care of basic needs first is crucial "before we can get anywhere academically," Macaulay said, though that's hard when much of the first few months of school was spent testing and assessing students.
But those are "standards that we set up - arbitrary, manmade, [so] why are we decided that that's where we have to be?," she said. "We can meet social needs and academic needs at the same time but it's much hard to do that if we're being pushed to make up for [one and a half] years of lost academic time so quickly."
She added: "The whole world is behind right now - why are we rushing to catch kids up?"
***
Teacher shortages - both nationally and locally - only make things worse.
Fewer students are entering teacher programs in college, leading to shortages of teachers everywhere. Add to that substitute teachers who had to find other work during the pandemic, who then didn't return when schools opened again.
Hanover, for example, started out the year with 15.5 vacancies, compared to two in September 2020 and none in 2019. Henrico currently has 102.6 vacancies - higher than normal for this time in the school year, said Eileen Cox, Henrico School's chief of communications. Chesterfield started the year with 164.2 vacancies - up from 142 at the start of last school year.
Macaulay said the stipend provided to Chesterfield teachers for covering others' classes helps somewhat, though the $33.83 is the same whether the class she covers is 65 minutes long or two and a half hours. Teachers volunteer to cover classes - administrators don't force teachers to do it, she said.
But she knows if she or another colleague doesn't cover that class, maybe no one will.
Still, she said softly, "sometimes it's not worth the money."
For Neal, whose wife is also a Hanover teacher, setting boundaries to protect a work-life balance has become a reality.
"We made agreements this year that we'd not stay [at school] past 5," he said, so that they can both spend time together at night. They both work over the weekends, he said, as Sundays allow him to catch up on grading papers or plan for the upcoming week. He admits, however, that he alters his lesson plans to accommodate those times when he knows he won't be able to put in the time to do the lesson he really wants to do.
"There are many teachers putting in untold hours," Neal said, and the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on lesson plans, even though COVID-19 rates are dropping.
"When kids go out on quarantine, we’re expected to have our lessons in a digital format at the drop of a hat," he said, which usually means teachers get less than a day's notice to prep for remote learning the next day.
Teachers are used to a certain degree of stress, he said. This year, however, is just different.
"We have a lot of responsibilities and expectations," he said, "that are just above and beyond what we’d normally do in a school year."
(804) 649-6945