Richmond-area teachers are 'mentally exhausted' and 'fatigued;' they weigh in on challenges this academic year

"We need more than just one day to catch up," he said, especially because student learning is so far behind. "The learning loss this year is way more than we’d see in a typical year [and] we’re having to do a lot more work to get them where they need to be."

***

Chesterfield's Macaulay echoed Neal's thoughts on the academic gaps teachers are trying to fill, and said she has a hard time with a culture that seems intent on trying to get students caught up to unrealistic standards.

That, and administrators don't always understand that many students have had a hard time simply adjusting to being back in school, she said, noting that incident with the student making the phone call.

"We're all out of practice with routines," she said, and "we need to be allowed to work with our students in a way that reflects the fact that we're all out of practice with regular school."

Taking care of basic needs first is crucial "before we can get anywhere academically," Macaulay said, though that's hard when much of the first few months of school was spent testing and assessing students.