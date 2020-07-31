Editor's note: This is one in a series of articles examining how parents and teachers are adapting to the upcoming virtual school year.
Andrea Dungee has a system in her home. An imperfect one, but a system nonetheless.
Dungee is a third-grade teacher at Richmond's newly-renamed Cardinal Elementary School. But she and her 6-year-old son, Caeden, live in Chester, so he attends school in Chesterfield County.
When schools shut down in March over COVID-19 fears, and learning continued online, mom and son figured out a way to make things work so she could still teach and he could do his schoolwork.
Her workspace is downstairs, his is upstairs. She'd log in first in the morning, then she'd log her son onto his personal device and make sure he was ready to go with the day's assignments. Throughout the day, interruptions were frequent but expected.
He'd interrupt her if he needed help with his work, or if he needed to log into a new assignment.
Or if he was hungry.
Or tired.
Or just needed "a break," as he told her sometimes.
"I'm doing two things and I'm only one person," Dungee said by phone last week as she talked about trying to teach roughly 20 students while also being there for her son. The online situation was sometimes a source of frustration for him, and he'd let her know it.
"He's 6 - he's within his rights to do that," she said. "He doesn't know how to log into everything [and] he doesn't have the ability to sit at the computer for an hour."
Wearing both hats - parent and teacher - is a new reality for many Richmond-area teachers this year.
Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield school officials all decided that their respective divisions will start the 2020-21 school year virtually. Hanover County is giving parents a choice between face-to-face learning in school or virtual learning.
Additionally, Richmond school leaders announced last week that RPS teachers would be required to work from home rather than from their classrooms - and that's fine by Dungee. She had hoped to work from home anyway to accommodate her son's virtual schooling while keeping safely away from anyone who may be carrying COVID-19.
Otherwise, "I'd have to bring him with me, but I didn't want him to be potentially exposed," she said. In fact, "he hasn't been anywhere since March because I didn't feel safe."
Among the biggest challenges facing teachers - and parents - for the upcoming school year is simply information.
With school starting in nearly a month, Dungee and teachers all around the area say they're still waiting to hear from their school divisions on what their days will look like. They don't yet know their rosters, or how and when they'll have to check in every day, of if they can do video sessions with pre-recorded materials. On top of that, they're trying to figure out their children's schedules.
So many questions.
Jimmy Lincoln is a social studies teacher at Henrico's Varina High School and teaches more than 100 students. He's also a father to two sons, ages 6 and 13.
Lincoln said the best way school officials can help teachers navigate the school year is to allow them the flexibility to deal with reality - both their personal situations as well as their students' circumstances.
"I’m hoping I’m not restricted to this 9 to 5 expectation," he said, adding that while he knows there are parents who want a rigid, traditional school schedule that mimics the normal school day, within a virtual setting, "I don't think that pedagogically makes much sense."
For now, Henrico is giving teachers the option to work from home or in their classrooms.
Lincoln, a teacher of 19 years, said he's opting to work from home, not just because of his sons, but because as a social studies teacher, "I don't gain anything from being in my building."
"I don't necessarily need to see [my students] every day at the same time ... or every day ... or all in one group very often," he said. More importantly, he's hoping to be able to tailor a schedule that best helps his students, including evenings or even weekends. He said many of his students will be helping take care of younger siblings, or they'll be working.
That will help him deal with his own children.
Lincoln said his oldest son is extroverted and a good student and "doesn't need a ton of support from me." In fact, he said his older child thrived with virtual learning in the spring "because he's not in a classroom with 20 of his friends."
His youngest child, however, learns much differently. Lincoln said he's a bit concerned how the 6-year-old will respond, considering that last spring, the younger boy refused to participate in the twice-weekly Zoom meetings with his teacher.
"My 6-year-old is not going to do well in front of a computer screen all day," Lincoln said, adding that the apartment he shares with them means that he and his youngest will be sharing workstations. His oldest son has a desk in his room.
"Flexibility is the key," he said, both in helping his children and his students. "Is it going to be enough - I don't know, but at the moment, academics are secondary to public health."
Mary Morrissey is a 31-year veteran teacher currently at Henrico's Short Pump Middle. She has a rising high school junior at home, who is mostly self-sufficient, she said, and she acknowledged that teachers who have elementary-age children will be most affected during the upcoming school year.
Morrissey said she agrees that virtual learning is best right now, and she's glad Henrico school officials made the decision for all students and teachers rather than giving families a choice.
"Even if they could follow the rules," she said about students and staff and safety guidelines, "there’s no way to follow the cleaning [protocol] that needs to be done" in a school packed with people.
Giving a choice "is making it worse" and at least for now, she said, everyone in Henrico "is in the same boat."
Not that she relishes the thought of conducting classes online and not getting to meet her students in person. Morrissey said she intends to work mostly from home, but may go into her classroom occasionally during the week. She said if her son needs help throughout the day, she'll be able to help him because unlike her normal day at school, she'll be able to take breaks when she needs them.
"The thought of sitting at my computer ...," she said, then paused. "I'm not a person who teaches from the computer."
Dungee said once she hears from RPS about her class, she'll be able to figure out how to work her schedule around her son's schedule - another question mark for the moment.
There are "a lot of unknowns right now ... [and] we're all learning at the same time," she said.
Still, Dungee said she's on board with the decision to keep kids home for now, especially younger students.
"My child gives me a hug 1,001 times a day [so] I know he can't not touch people" if he were to go back into the classroom, she said. "But he's 6, that's what he's supposed to do."
