Richmond-area teachers are up next for COVID-19 vaccines

“I certainly understand that hesitation amongst Black staff given the history of the medical profession in communities of color,” Kamras said in an interview. “But I do think, based on all the available evidence, this is a safe and effective vaccine, and I strongly encourage everyone to take it.”

For Sonia Smith, a Black woman and president of the Chesterfield Education Association, knowing that one of the available vaccines had a diverse population participating in the trials gives her reassurance in receiving a vaccine.

“The beauty of at least one of them is the Moderna vaccine had diverse groups of people participate in the trials, that is more reassuring for me as a Black woman,” Smith said in an interview.

Hanover schools spokesman Chris Whitley said earlier this week, “it is safe to say that we will be encouraging all of our employees to get vaccinated, and we will provide them with opportunities to receive it."

In Virginia, there are no plans to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, which could result in many teachers refusing to receive it, and no other state has mandated vaccinations. Annette Anderson, the deputy director for the Center for Safe and Healthy Schools at John Hopkins University, said any mandates could backfire.