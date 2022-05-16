Richmond area's eighth free-standing ER opens next week in Chester

The Richmond area's eighth free-standing emergency room will open May 25 in Chester. An 11-bed, $30-million facility owned by Bon Secours, the ER is located at U.S. 1 and Moore's Lake Road, a quarter-mile north of state Route 10.

Several years ago, Chesterfield Fire & EMS approached Bon Secours about opening an ER in the area. Too often, ambulances weren't available in Chester because of the time it took to transport patients to the closest hospitals, Joe Wilkins, president of St. Francis Medical Center, said last year. Bon Secours also owns St. Francis.

Wilkins called Chester an "underserved community from a medical standpoint."

Chester is about 10 miles from John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, 13 miles from Chippenham Hospital, 16 from Southside Medical Center in Petersburg, 17 from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and 18 from St. Francis Medical Center.

"We are proud to answer the call of our local EMS partners with this new facility and look forward to caring for this community in the days, weeks and years to come," Wilkins said in a statement. "This facility will help us fill the gap between St. Francis Medical Center and Southside Medical Center providing easier, more convenient access to care for those living in the southern part of our Richmond market."

The Chester Emergency Center will be open 24 hours a day and will provide traditional emergency room services. It will have CT and MRI scanners, ultrasound, radiography and a separate ambulance entrance. It will also provide occupational health services by Harness Health Partners, an employer health company, and outpatient imaging.

The facility's doctors will be staffed by Vituity, a physician staffing firm that employs the emergency room doctors at St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital. The Chester ER will be an extension of St. Francis.

Bon Secours owns three other freestanding ERs – in Westchester, off Watkins Centre Parkway; in Short Pump and in Colonial Heights.

HCA operates three of its own: a Prince George County location, one in Swift Creek in western Chesterfield and one in Atlee Station in Hanover County. A fourth location, in the West Creek office complex in Goochland County, has not operated since 2020.

VCU Health opened a freestanding ER in New Kent County in 2020.

All eight locations have opened since 2011.