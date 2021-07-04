Richmond-based Black Girls RUN! receives $10K IFundWomen and Neutrogena grant

Black Girls RUN! is a Richmond-based organization that promotes the health of African American women. Out of nearly 3,000 applicants, BGR! was one of 18 women-owned health and wellness businesses to earn a $10,000 grant from the IFundWomen and Neutrogena fund.
Neutrogena partnered with IFundWomen — a funding marketplace for women entrepreneurs — to provide grants to women-owned businesses across the nation to help promote a fresh start following a challenging year.
Norfolk native and Richmond resident Jay Ell Alexander — the owner and CEO of BGR! since 2018 — said the grant will go toward funding a BGR! program that provides women with a run coach, dietician, physical therapist and a mentor for 10 weeks as they train for their next fitness goal. The next cohort will begin in August with around 100 women.
"For BGR! to be paired with a household name like [Neutrogena] I think speaks wonders for the impact that BGR! is making in the community," she said. "We're super excited just about where the partnership can go."
In addition to running, Alexander said BGR! also works to address health disparities impacting Black people, including breast cancer, diabetes and high cholesterol.
Compared to non-Hispanic white people, non-Hispanic Black people were twice as likely to die from diabetes in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. African American women are 60% more likely than non-Hispanic white women to have high blood pressure, and they also have a lower projected life expectancy.
Because of the leadership role Black women play in their households, Alexander said it's important for them to be healthy and active and to break those trends.
"We make a lot of the decisions," she said. "So, if we're out running, being active, making a priority that we're eating healthy, then very often our family will follow those footsteps as well."
Alexander said the organization started gaining national attention and "grew like grass fire" between 2011 and 2012 when people started seeing Black women running together in an activity typically dominated by white men.
"It literally just became a grassroots movement because people started seeing Black women running," she said. "You know, not in the traditional sense of track and field, but your 5ks, your 10ks, half marathons and so forth."
Alexander grew up in an active family and played basketball when she was younger. But, in her 20s she stopped working out and not only felt uncomfortable with the weight she gained, but also started experiencing high blood pressure and headaches.
So, she started running, "fell in love with the pavement" and was introduced to BGR! within a year after getting back into the activity.
Around two years ago, Alexander weighed the most she ever had when she was pregnant with her son, at more than 300 pounds, but throughout the past two years she's been able to lose around 130 pounds by running.
"I feel probably the healthiest that I felt since I've been in my early 20s," said Alexander, now 34. "My fitness journey has ebbed and flowed, and BGR! has always kind of been that foundation."
Sarah Sommers, co-founder and vice president of brand strategy and partnerships of IFundWomen, said BGR's impact was evident in their application for the grant.
"It was just clear how transformative this has been," she said. "We just love what [Alexander] was doing."
In addition to their impact, applicants were evaluated based on their potential to grow an audience and community. BGR! has 250,000 members nationally and 3,000 locally.
"I was very intrigued by Jay's organization and the focus that they have honed in on regarding health and access to healthy habits and exercise for African American women," she said. "Watching their video that she submitted ... served them so well because it was real community members, real people who are leveraging this community and the resources."
BGR! running groups adapted during pandemic, but are starting to return to their normal actives. Events moved virtually until April, and now women are beginning to meet with others based on their comfort levels, but still in small groups.
"We're still in a pandemic, everything is not over yet," Alexander said. "So we still have to be very, very cautious about numbers and safety and all of that."
Angela Bentley is a Richmond chapter co-ambassador, and meets with the Daniel Park group in Chesterfield weekly. Bentley joined BGR! in 2015 after her mother told her about the organization.
"To be in a group of women that were more like me, and built like me it was like, oh wait, we can do this," she said. "It did motivate me to keep going."
Bentley said BGR! allows women to run and grow at their own pace, whether you are a walker or a marathon runner, the organization will accept your level of ability.
"Even if someone's out there walking and everybody else has done and gone, there's some always somebody that's gonna stay back and wait for the people to come or go back and help push them through," she said. "We just support each other and carry each other through different times of need or times of happiness."
In addition to her love for running, Bentley said she also loves the camaraderie and the "no women left behind" mentality of BGR.
Those looking to get involved may visit the BGR! website to find the Facebook group in their area. Join the group to find the running schedule and get connected with other members for free. If there is no group in a certain area, prospective members can still join virtual runs and national events and keep up with the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
"We're just a sisterhood of women that just enjoy being healthy," she said. "We celebrate each other ... and we're just happy."
