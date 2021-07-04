Richmond-based Black Girls RUN! receives $10K IFundWomen and Neutrogena grant

Angela Bentley is a Richmond chapter co-ambassador, and meets with the Daniel Park group in Chesterfield weekly. Bentley joined BGR! in 2015 after her mother told her about the organization.

"To be in a group of women that were more like me, and built like me it was like, oh wait, we can do this," she said. "It did motivate me to keep going."

Bentley said BGR! allows women to run and grow at their own pace, whether you are a walker or a marathon runner, the organization will accept your level of ability.

"Even if someone's out there walking and everybody else has done and gone, there's some always somebody that's gonna stay back and wait for the people to come or go back and help push them through," she said. "We just support each other and carry each other through different times of need or times of happiness."

In addition to her love for running, Bentley said she also loves the camaraderie and the "no women left behind" mentality of BGR.